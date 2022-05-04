Fifth Third Bank Surprises 77 Families of Babies Born on May 3 With Gifts, Including $1,053 for College Savings

Graham Rahal gifts new mother with her Fifth Third Baby care package, including $1,053 to start her new baby's college savings. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fifth Third Bank celebrated its namesake day (5/3 on the calendar) by surprising the families of 77 babies born in participating Central Indiana area hospitals with $1,053 to open a college savings account, as well a gift card and essential baby needs.

“It’s truly an honor to welcome the newest members of our community on a day that is near and dear to Fifth Third,” said Mike Ash, Fifth Third Bank’s Greater Indiana Gateway regional president. “We are thrilled to provide support to these young families and offer resources to take care of themselves, their little one, and future college savings.”

The families each received a gift box with instructions to receive a $1,053 gift card, which allows them to open a 529 college savings account in partnership with the Gift of College. Parents can redeem this through GiftofCollege.com into their state 529 plan account. The boxes also included a Fifth Third Day-branded onesie, sleep sack and hat, as well as self-care items for the mother. Fifth Third also provided 2022 Rev chefs’ baked treats to all the nurses on-site as a thank you for all they do day in and day out.

"There are so many positive benefits for both parents and children when education is a central focus,” said Lee Ann Blue, chief nursing officer and executive vice president of patient care services at Eskenazi Health. “At Eskenazi Health we are committed to a holistic approach to patient care and grateful to Fifth Third Bank for understanding that planning for a child’s future starts on day one.”

This is the fifth year Fifth Third has provided a special gift and celebration to babies born on May 3. And, this year, the newborns and their families received a little extra: the boxes included a video welcome from INDYCAR Driver, Graham Rahal, who the Bank sponsors. “As a dad, I have seen firsthand how exciting – and overwhelming – the birth of your child is,” said Rahal, father to 18-month-old Harlan. “It was an honor to be part of the celebration and recognition of these Fifth Third Day babies, and to provide the families and newborns with something special.”

“I almost cried! I was not expecting to get money in the box for having a baby. That was so cool,” shared mom Amanda Bilbrey. Her son, Watson, was born in the early morning hours of 5/3 at Ascension St. Vincent Women’s Hospital. When asked what her future hopes for her little one are, she said, “I hope that he is adventurous just like his brother and that he’s kind to everyone he meets.”

Fifth Third worked with 19 health systems and hospitals in the Central Indiana area.*

For more than 25 years, the Bank has used May 3 as a day to recognize employee contributions, thank customers and support communities. During the month of May, Fifth Third Bank employees volunteer and fundraise for local food banks with a goal of helping to donate millions of meals. This year’s goal is 5.3 million meals.

