MAPEI Innovation Meets 3D Technology to Build Homes

The official launch of Planitop® 3D construction ink/mortar and the strategic partnership between MAPEI Corporation and Black Buffalo 3D was announced at the future site of the first 3D-printed homes in Virginia by Alquist 3D. (Photo: MAPEI Corporation)

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MAPEI Corporation, a leading manufacturer of construction materials for the building industry, and Black Buffalo 3D Corporation, a leading provider of large-scale 3D construction printers, have announced a strategic, research, development, and manufacturing partnership for the 3D construction-printing industry.

The first collaboration from this partnership, Planitop 3D, is designed to work with Black Buffalo 3D’s NEXCON printers to provide enhanced performance at a fraction of the cost of existing building materials. Held to the strictest quality standards, each layer of Planitop 3D is designed to quickly set up and support every layer that is printed above it – saving time, reducing materials and increasing jobsite efficiency.

The official launch of Planitop 3D occurred at the site of a housing project in Virginia, in which 3D contracting group Alquist 3D will use NEXCON printers and the innovative new mortar to 3D-print 200 new homes. Alquist 3D is an innovative builder that is committed to helping rural communities through the use of leading-edge technologies.

“MAPEI has always been known for innovation and for helping communities around the nation,” said Luigi Di Geso, MAPEI Corporation’s President and CEO. “These 3D-printed homes and other structures printed with Planitop 3D and Black Buffalo 3D’s NEXCON printers represent technology at its most compassionate and at its highest level of innovation.”

Michael Woods, COO/CEO of Big Sun Holdings, Black Buffalo 3D’s parent corporation, remarked, “The Black Buffalo 3D team recognized the need for standardization in materials to drive the next phase of growth in the 3D construction industry. MAPEI was able to enhance the formula that our team developed and take it to the next level, outclassing every product on the market – at a cost that makes 3D-printing homes, buildings and infrastructure feasible on nearly every level.”

Planitop 3D is now available across North America through MAPEI. The cement-based construction ink/mortar has been developed through years of research, testing and evaluation by independent and in-house material scientists at MAPEI, Black Buffalo 3D and various third-party labs, including Intertek, which is based in York, PA.

Kevin Smith, MAPEI Corporation’s National Sales Director – Concrete Restoration Systems, stated, “We were very confident that we could partner with Black Buffalo and their full range of 3D printers to provide an exceptional solution, as this technology is well within our wheelhouse. Black Buffalo 3D met with our R&D team and we quickly developed the correct solution for this project – it’s called Planitop 3D.”

Planitop 3D is currently in the verification process for meeting the ICC-ES AC509 standard for 3D-printed walls. Black Buffalo 3D is the first company in the world to submit material for proving its ability to meet this globally recognized criteria. Milestones that have already been achieved include several 13-hour+ printing sessions on NEXCON printers by the Black Buffalo 3D team in Elizabeth, NJ, and a multitude of successful tests for strength, usability, resilience and longevity. The verification process follows the stringent testing requirements of the ICC-ES AC509 guideline for 3D-printed walls. More than 50 countries recognize this guideline for 3D-printed walls. The official results and reporting are expected to be released in the near future.

“MAPEI is proud to be involved in this evolution in construction and the housing market,” Di Geso stated.

About MAPEI

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI is now one of the world’s leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructural works worldwide. With 91 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 84 manufacturing plants in 35 different nations, the Group employs about 11,000 staff worldwide. The foundations for the success of the company are specialization, internationalization, research & development, and sustainability.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), MAPEI in North America consists of the subsidiaries MAPEI Corporation (for the USA), MAPEI Inc. (for Canada) and MAPEI Caribe (for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands), whose 18 facilities collectively have a workforce of more than 1,600 employees. MAPEI facilities have been certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 quality standards. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests 5% of its revenue into R&D, MAPEI offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through the MAPEI Technical Institute. For more about MAPEI, visit www.mapei.com or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734).

About Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

Black Buffalo 3D Corporation (https://www.bb3d.io) is the NY-based U.S. affiliate of HN Inc. co. Ltd. – formerly Hyundai BS&C Co. Ltd. – and subsidiary of Big Sun Holdings Group, Inc. Black Buffalo 3D is poised to revolutionize construction and become the leading global provider of smart 3D construction printers (3DCP), proprietary construction “ink” (Planitop 3D) and 3D-print construction consulting services. Print smart and sustainable infrastructure on demand with Black Buffalo 3D NEXCON printers available now. Stay tuned for updates on our clients’ projects and the development of groundbreaking 3D construction-ink materials.