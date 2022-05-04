Summersalt Unveils Annual “Every Body is a Summersalt Body” Campaign

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Summersalt, the female-empowered and size inclusive swimwear and apparel brand, will launch their annual body positivity-centered campaign, Every Body is a Summersalt Body. The direct-to-consumer brand continues to challenge the antiquated view of swimwear and who should be wearing it, and shines a light on the true beauty of women everywhere by showcasing an inspirational and diverse group of women in their latest campaign. Twenty-seven powerhouses ranging from 18 to 63 years old, including Actress and Producer Jenna Ushkowitz, co-founder of thirteen lune, Nyakio Grieco, award-winning writer and activist Eli Erlick, actress and Special Olympics ambassador Lily D. Moore, board-certified dermatologist and founder of RVL Skincare Dr. Rita V. Linkner, founder of The Korean Vegan and lawyer, Joanna Molinaro, and more, are championing Summersalt’s mission to celebrate our bodies, our beauty, and our power.

Together with the groundbreaking campaign, Summersalt launched Love Letters to Your Body, a series of personal words and stories from the women featured that will leave people everywhere feeling inspired and empowered to not only love their body, but to own their journey to self-love and acceptance.

“This campaign embodies Summersalt’s mission in its entirety, and through this amazing group of accomplished women, we are striving to reach as many women as possible to inspire them to feel confident, proud, and accepting of their bodies,” said Summersalt CEO and Co-Founder Lori Coulter. “We are thrilled to champion strong women innovators leading the way in their respective careers.”

“This year, we took our summer campaign and its mission of empowerment and self-love a step further and asked each woman to write a love letter to her body,” said Chief Brand and Digital Officer and Co-Founder Reshma Chattaram Chamberlin. “In these deeply personal messages, the women shared words and stories of hope, resilience, disappointment, love and loss. While it brought to light the complicated relationship we can all have with our outward appearance, the underlying message was a powerful one of unwavering acceptance and joy. We hope this translates through our campaign, and shines light on the difficult yet beautiful thing that is body positivity.”

The women in the campaign represent a diverse group of activists, entrepreneurs, and change-makers, who are doing incredible things in the world today. They consistently challenge the status quo, while breaking records, innovating their respective spaces, and ultimately staying true to their authentic selves. The campaign is a call for inclusivity, because Every Body is a Summersalt Body.

The Campaign Features:

Nyakio Grieco - Nyakio Grieco is the founder of skincare brand, nyakio and co-founder of thirteen lune.

Nyakio Grieco is the founder of skincare brand, nyakio and co-founder of thirteen lune. Lauren Scruggs Kennedy - Lauren Scruggs Kennedy is a best-selling author & founder of The Clean Sweep and LSK Foundation

Lauren Scruggs Kennedy is a best-selling author & founder of The Clean Sweep and LSK Foundation Shavonda Gardner - Shavonda Gardner is an interior designer and founder of SG Style lifestyle blog.

Shavonda Gardner is an interior designer and founder of SG Style lifestyle blog. Jenna Ushkowitz - Jenna Ushkowitz is a broadway and television actress and Tony Award Winning producer.

Jenna Ushkowitz is a broadway and television actress and Tony Award Winning producer. Kristina Zias - Kristina Zias is a model and co-founder of The Confident Collective.

Kristina Zias is a model and co-founder of The Confident Collective. Hunter McGrady - Hunter McGrady is a model, entrepreneur and co-host of The Model Citizen Podcast.

Hunter McGrady is a model, entrepreneur and co-host of The Model Citizen Podcast. Michaela McGrady - Michaela McGrady is a model and co-host of The Model Citizen Podcast.

Michaela McGrady is a model and co-host of The Model Citizen Podcast. Chloe Bean - Chloe Bean is an influencer speaking to life with Alopecia and founder of Baldie Bean Beauty.

Chloe Bean is an influencer speaking to life with Alopecia and founder of Baldie Bean Beauty. Elizabeth Holmes - Elizabeth Holmes is a writer and New York Times best-selling author of “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style”

Elizabeth Holmes is a writer and New York Times best-selling author of “HRH: So Many Thoughts on Royal Style” Ilona Maher - Ilona Maher is an Olympian, rugby player, and a registered nurse.

Ilona Maher is an Olympian, rugby player, and a registered nurse. Lilliana Vazquez - Lilliana Vazquez is an award-winning journalist, style expert, producer, and founder of the LV Guide.

Lilliana Vazquez is an award-winning journalist, style expert, producer, and founder of the LV Guide. Amy Purdy - Amy Purdy is a Paralympic snowboard medalist, New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, and the founder of Adaptive Action Sports.

Amy Purdy is a Paralympic snowboard medalist, New York Times best-selling author, motivational speaker, and the founder of Adaptive Action Sports. Dr. Rita V. Linkner - Dr. Rita V. Linkner is a NYC Board-certified Dermatologist and founder of RVL Skincare, PC.

Dr. Rita V. Linkner is a NYC Board-certified Dermatologist and founder of RVL Skincare, PC. Lily D. Moore - Lily D. Moore is a model, actress, and Special Olympics Ambassador.

Lily D. Moore is a model, actress, and Special Olympics Ambassador. Joanne Molinaro - Joanne Molinaro is a trial lawyer and founder of The Korean Vegan.

Joanne Molinaro is a trial lawyer and founder of The Korean Vegan. Indigenous Baddie/ Michelle Chubb - Michelle Chubb, aka Indigenous Baddie, is a TikTok influencer that speaks to indigenous life.

Michelle Chubb, aka Indigenous Baddie, is a TikTok influencer that speaks to indigenous life. Candace Bushnell - Candace Bushnell is the best-selling novelist of ten books, including "Lipstick Jungle," “The Carrie Diaries,” & "Sex and the City.”

Candace Bushnell is the best-selling novelist of ten books, including "Lipstick Jungle," “The Carrie Diaries,” & "Sex and the City.” Alexandra O’Neill - Alexandra O’Neill is a fashion designer and founder of fashion brand, Markarian.

Alexandra O’Neill is a fashion designer and founder of fashion brand, Markarian. Nicolette Mason - Nicolette Mason is a creative consultant and strategist, fashion writer, and influencer.

Nicolette Mason is a creative consultant and strategist, fashion writer, and influencer. Colleen Werner - Colleen Werner is a National Certified Counselor, a yoga teacher, and a ballet and contemporary dancer.

Colleen Werner is a National Certified Counselor, a yoga teacher, and a ballet and contemporary dancer. Eli Erlick - Eli Erlick is an award-winning writer, speaker, activist, and organizer, as well as the co-founder of Trans Student Educational Resources.

Eli Erlick is an award-winning writer, speaker, activist, and organizer, as well as the co-founder of Trans Student Educational Resources. Betnijah Laney - Betnijah Laney is a star guard for the New York Liberty and 2021 WNBA All-Star.

Betnijah Laney is a star guard for the New York Liberty and 2021 WNBA All-Star. Brynja McGrady - Brynja McGrady is the founder of Miracle Hydrate LLC skincare, a residential interior designer, and a former model and actress.

Brynja McGrady is the founder of Miracle Hydrate LLC skincare, a residential interior designer, and a former model and actress. Pamela Tick - Pamela Tick is a DJ, model, and creative entrepreneur.

Pamela Tick is a DJ, model, and creative entrepreneur. Liv Lo - Liv Lo is the founder of FitSphere, a double certified yoga instructor, breathwork facilitator, and currently training to become a lactation consultant.

Liv Lo is the founder of FitSphere, a double certified yoga instructor, breathwork facilitator, and currently training to become a lactation consultant. Latoya Shauntay Snell - Latoya Shauntay Snell is a multi-sport endurance athlete and founder of Running Fat Chef.

Latoya Shauntay Snell is a multi-sport endurance athlete and founder of Running Fat Chef. Maia Knight - Maia Knight is a TikTok Content Creator and single mother of identical twin girls.

The campaign was shot by photographer and director Paola Kudacki and director of photography Tommy Agriodimas in both Los Angeles and New York and will debut May 4th with a national multimedia, integrated campaign including connected TV, national print, paid digital, catalog, and social.

About Summersalt

Summersalt is a generation-defining apparel brand, providing wardrobe essentials for women who are going places. Summersalt launched in 2017 with swimwear made from recycled materials at a $95 price point — designer quality swimwear without the designer price tag. Since then, we’ve launched additional categories including loungewear, knitwear, sleepwear, intimates and activewear. Summersalt pieces are modern, sophisticated and fun, with an impeccable data-backed fit based on millions of measurements from over 10,000 women. In the few short years since our founding, Summersalt has built a loyal following of customers, influencers and celebrities, while garnering praise from leading fashion media including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, ELLE and InStyle. In 2019, Summersalt was included in CNBC’s Upstart 100 list and also named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020.

To learn more about Summersalt, visit summersalt.com or follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter.