BIG3 Hires Digital Mind State Creative Agency For Fifth Season

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, the BIG3 has announced Digital Mind State, a Black-owned multi-dimensional creative agency, will provide marketing, sponsorship and other business support across many departments for the league this upcoming season.

“We are excited for Digital Mind State to be supporting us this season,” said BIG3 CEO, Chris Hannan. “The fifth season of our league will be our biggest season yet and having support from a company that has created business processes with link blockchain technology will help us reach our goals as we dive more into that space.”

BIG3 is returning for its fifth season on June 18 with coverage live across CBS and Paramount+ and the full schedule along with venues will be announced in the coming weeks.

“This partnership reflects the bold action by BIG3 commitment to advance the game of basketball while providing a platform for businesses of all sizes, Black-owned and Woman owned companies to connect with consumers,” said Digital Mind State Founder, Mike Johns.

Known as a ground-breaking league that focuses on innovation, the BIG3 is implementing several key changes this season including doubling the number of open tryouts, lowering the minimum player age, and introducing ownership-like NFTs that will provide fans with the chance to own a stake in the 12 teams in the league and includes benefits such as VIP tickets, priceless game experiences, voting rights, and much more. This announcement follows the landmark purchase of three BIG3 Team Fire-Tier allotments by renowned entrepreneurs, investors, and NFT leaders such as DeGods, Gary Vaynerchuk, and Bill Lee.

To learn more about the BIG3 and to sign up for more information about participating in the ownership sale, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram.

ABOUT BIG3:

BIG3 (BIG3.com) is who we are, FIREBALL3 is what we play. It's not your grandfather's 3-on-3. The premier global BIG3 league features many of the greatest, most popular and skilled professional athletes of all time. Founded by producer, actor and music legend Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz, the BIG3 combines highly competitive, physical, fast game experiences and incredible fan experiences.

About Digital Mind State:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, Digital Mind State in a multi-dimensional creative agency that continues to disrupt the entertainment industry. We are rebelliously creative and innovative with our approach to creating solutions for entertainment and lifestyle brands. Connecting people x brands x culture in a web 3.0 world. Visit us online at https://digitalmindstate.com/.