UKG Honored by Google Cloud for Driving Diversity and Inclusion, Mitigating Employee Burnout

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced it has been honored by Google Cloud with two Google Cloud DevOps Awards. Google Cloud recognized UKG for driving diversity and inclusion in the field of DevOps as well as for delivering solutions that help mitigate employee burnout, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inaugural Google Cloud DevOps Awards were presented by Google Cloud’s DevOps Research and Assessment (DORA) team to nine organizations worldwide for demonstrating the ability to drive transformative business outcomes through excellence in technology delivery.

“Our team is incredibly passionate about creating exceptional products and experiences that help our customers rise to the challenge of taking care of their people, while repeatedly going above and beyond over the last two years to meet the moment,” said Hugo Sarrazin, chief product and technology officer at UKG. “To be recognized by Google Cloud with two separate DevOps Awards is further affirmation that UKG has built one of the top engineering, product, innovation, and cloud groups in the world.”

In recognizing UKG for driving diversity and inclusion in the field of DevOps, Google Cloud credited UKG for creating product design processes for UKG Pro, UKG Dimensions, and UKG Ready that emphasize accessibility and help customers build diverse teams, while also continuing to focus on building a globally diverse workforce at UKG.

“Diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging is a business imperative for UKG. We strongly believe that, by having the team of people creating our products be representative of the people using our products, we will create the best possible experiences for everyone,” said Brian K. Reaves, chief belonging, diversity, and equity officer at UKG. “We will continue to intentionally shape our UKG team to achieve this goal while constantly exploring opportunities to help our customers create diverse, high-performing teams through our products.”

UKG was also honored for helping customers reduce employee burnout, especially during the pandemic, through its intelligent Dimensions workforce management solution. Dimensions empowers people with flexibility and autonomy and, to date, has used artificial intelligence to help approve nearly 25 million time-off requests, modernizing an important but often manual and time-consuming process.

Providing people with autonomy is a core component of the UKG Life-work Technology™ approach to solution design. This differentiated approach helps organizations support the unique needs of its people and its success is further evidenced by the recent inclusion of 38 UKG customers on the 2022 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

“With our first-annual DevOps Awards, we’re shining a light on companies who are implementing DevOps practices to drive organizational success and elite performance, while delivering the best customer experiences,” said Dustin Smith, DORA research lead at Google Cloud. “DevOps continues to be a major business accelerator for many organizations, and we’re excited to celebrate the winning companies that are shaping the future of DevOps.”

