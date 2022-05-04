Navy Federal Credit Union Celebrates Servicemembers and Their Families for Military Appreciation Month

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Navy Federal Credit Union is commemorating Military Appreciation Month by hosting celebratory activities and sharing appreciation messages on social media with the hashtag #MissionMilitaryThanks. The credit union is also sharing special deals available to members throughout the month of May.

“Servicemembers and their families are at the core of our membership,” said Vice President of Membership at Navy Federal, Carrie Foran Sepulveda. “Our team has a passion for serving those military members and their families, as well as giving back to their community. We’re excited to be hosting this celebration alongside Operation Gratitude to show our appreciation for the military.”

To participate in the celebrations online, post a photo of yourself (or your favorite servicemember) holding a sign displaying years of military service. Twenty entries will earn $1,000, and in honor of those twenty entries Navy Federal will donate $20,000 to Operation Gratitude. Navy Federal proudly supports Operation Gratitude in their mission to provide opportunities for hands-on volunteerism to say 'thank you' to those who serve.

"At Operation Gratitude, we’re on a mission to ensure everyone who raises their hand in service and sacrifice for our nation knows the American people care. Through our hands-on volunteer opportunities, we encourage and empower Americans everywhere to express their appreciation for our service members,” says James Johnson, CEO of Operation Gratitude. “Partnering with great corporate sponsors like Navy Federal Credit Union allows Operation Gratitude to have an even greater impact.” Tune in to hear more about Operation Gratitude's positive impact on our military and to see how you can get involved on Navy Federal’s MakingCents podcast.

Throughout the month of May, Navy Federal members can enjoy:

$200 Cashback for $2,000 spend on Navy Federal’s cashRewards card

$200 bonus if you refinance an auto loan from another lender over $5,000

$30 bonus for a Special EasyStart Certificate with 3 qualifying automatic transfers within 60 days of opening

Guidance from a Top VA Lender

Navy Federal has over 85 years of experience taking care of its members and providing excellent service along with better rates and lower fees. For more information on the value and benefits of membership, visit navyfederal.org.

Navy Federal Credit Union: Established in 1933 with only seven members, the credit union now has the distinct honor of serving over 11 million members globally and is the world's largest credit union. As a member-owned and not-for-profit organization, Navy Federal Credit Union always puts the financial needs of its members first. Membership is open to all Department of Defense and Coast Guard Active Duty, veterans, civilian and contractor personnel, and their families. The credit union employs a workforce of over 20,000 and has a global network of 350 branches. For more information visit navyfederal.org. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Opportunity Employer.

Operation Gratitude: Operation Gratitude is a nation-wide nonprofit dedicated to providing grateful Americans across our country with opportunities for hands-on volunteerism in support of military, veterans and first responders. In March of 2003, Operation Gratitude sent its first four care packages to deployed service members in Iraq. Since its inception, the organization has encouraged Americans across the country to express their gratitude and lift the spirits of millions of deployed troops, recruit graduates, veterans, military families, and first responders. The volunteers of Operation Gratitude are a generous and spirited grassroots network of Americans joined in common cause to say “Thank You” to all who serve our great nation. For more information visit OperationGratitude.com, or follow us on Twitter at @OpGratitude.