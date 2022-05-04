Optii Solutions Partners With Rodd Hotels & Resorts to Boost Hotel Operations Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Optii Solutions, the leading cloud-based hotel operations software, has announced its partnership with Rodd Hotels & Resorts, which will adopt Optii Solutions technology across all seven properties throughout Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Rodd Hotels will be adopting the full Optii Solution, including the Housekeeping, Service and Chat products to help optimize and streamline the daily operations of its properties. As with many hospitality businesses facing labor shortages, Rodd Hotels invested in technology to help optimize its current teams and provide them with the tools to enable teams to do more with less. With the full Optii Solution, Rodd Hotels will be able to empower its teams to intelligently manage, automate, optimize and streamline its hotel operations with intuitive technology.

Optii Service will provide Rodd Hotels the ability to optimize labor to improve response times, minimize downtime, and ensure a balanced workload to help combat the challenges of operating with lean teams. Optii Chat will enable teams to communicate effectively across departments and properties, helping to create a dynamic connection between the front and back of house.

Katherine Grass, CEO, Optii Solutions, said: “ In today’s operating environment, where hospitality continues to recover from the pandemic and is faced with labor shortages and continuing challenges around unpredictable occupancies, it is so important that hotels have full visibility over the productivity of their teams, from housekeeping through to service and front of house.”

Bobbi Lawlor-White, CFO, Rodd Hotels & Resorts, said: “ With the challenges of the past two years, we wanted to invest in a solution to make our teams and daily operations more efficient and productive. With Optii Solutions we’re looking forward to the 360-degree visibility of our operations so we can see where we need to improve. Our team will also benefit from the ability to update our teams’ skills with the Optii training capabilities, which will be a real benefit as we head towards the busier summer season.”

About Optii Solutions

Optii Solutions is a hotel operations technology that optimizes labor, streamlines operations, and empowers teams across housekeeping, service delivery, internal communication, and preventative maintenance. For further information, please visit: www.optiisolutions.com

About Rodd Hotels & Resorts

Rodd Hotels & Resorts is one of Atlantic Canada’s largest privately-owned hotel chain with 7 properties throughout New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.