Aquanima Grupo Santander Wins Prestigious El Diamante de la Compra 2022 Award for Procurement Innovation Through its Partnership with Globality

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aquanima Grupo Santander, a global procurement company that provides value solutions to Santander Group and other clients from different sectors around the world, has won the renowned AERCE El Diamante de la Compra® Award in the Innovation category for the way Santander is using Globality’s AI-powered Platform and Marketplace to transform how the bank sources B2B services.

The AERCE El Diamante de la Compra® Awards – organized by the Spanish Association of Purchasing, Contracting and Procurement Professionals (AERCE) – recognize outstanding work from procurement teams, and highlight the increasingly important function they play within their organizations, showcasing best practices and strategically valuable projects over the past 12 months.

The Innovation category recognizes a project, action or initiative that has demonstrated true innovation. The award is given to the procurement team that can demonstrate a radical new method or approach to one of the most challenging aspects of the sourcing process.

As a result of the partnership with Globality, Aquanima Grupo Santander is enjoying improved demand management and increased sourcing competition, and able to make more effective decisions, realize significant time and cost efficiencies, and foster greater collaboration between business stakeholders, procurement, and suppliers.

“We are delighted to receive this award, which is testament to our shared vision for the Future of Procurement,” said Jorge de la Vega, CEO of Aquanima. “That future, based on self-serve sourcing, is a competitive advantage for Aquanima Grupo Santander, helping us to continually evolve and boost our capabilities to give the best service to our clients.”

Aquanima’s project realized significant results within 90 days of adopting Globality’s Platform. In particular, Santander Bank realized substantial efficiencies by scoping their requirements in days instead of weeks, and awarding work in less than a month, drastically increasing speed to market and also saw average cost savings of 15% across projects awarded on the Platform.

“Globality is proud to partner with Aquanima Grupo Santander in revolutionizing the way Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies buy services,” said Joel Hyatt, Chairman, Co-Founder and CEO, Globality. “For the first time, sophisticated, AI-powered technology exists to enable fair, competitive, sustainable self-serve sourcing for all indirect spend – unlocking a huge, new opportunity for procurement to create strategic business value and help meet the challenges of today’s volatile global economy.”

About Aquanima Grupo Santander

Aquanima Grupo Santander is a global procurement company with more than 20 years of experience that provides value solutions to Grupo Santander and other clients from different sectors around the world. Aquanima manages +10 billion per year, carries out more than 10,000 operations and homologates more than 5,000 suppliers.

Its expertise has been key for Grupo Santander to obtain the best efficiency ratio in the European financial industry. A knowledge that the company applies to the market in the 13 countries it’s placed, to +100 clients, thanks to the best team of +500 procurement experts.

Aquanima’s offer includes global solutions, both strategic and tactical that the company operates locally being adapted to each client needs in the sector and region in which they are located. All its solutions are applied under ESG criteria through its own TPRM model.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered technology company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect global companies with the best suppliers at the right price for any sourcing need across every service category. Through its AI-powered Platform and Smart Sourcing technologies, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality’s AI digital solution replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal, efficiently and effectively scoping needs, managing demand, matching companies with outstanding suppliers that meet their specific service needs, and cutting the sourcing process from months to hours while delivering savings of 20% or more. In January 2021, Globality raised $138 million from Sienna Capital and the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing the total investment it has raised since its founding six years ago to $310 million. For more information, visit www.globality.com