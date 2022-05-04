Palantir Selected for $90 million, 5-year HHS Contract Vehicle

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems in use across the U.S. government, today announced it had been selected by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for its 5-year “ Solutioning with Holistic Analytics Restructured for the Enterprise (SHARE)” Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA).

This $90 million BPA will allow HHS officials across the department’s many agencies and missions to select the Palantir platform to support their work. Palantir’s built-in data protection features, innovative technology, and common security framework were deemed well positioned to address critical technology needs across HHS.

HHS established the SHARE BPA to provide the best value to the department and its partnering agencies through a pool of prequalified contractors to, among other things, improve the delivery success and quality of data driven insights and outcomes. This contracting vehicle marks the expansion of Palantir’s scope of work at HHS and is separate and distinct from Palantir’s work with HHS and its agencies on COVID-19-related health missions.

Palantir’s first task order obtained under the contract vehicle’s framework is a 10.5-month, multi-million dollar contract to support HHS’s core administrative data and applications through a vertically integrated platform that allows teams to configure low to no code applications to manage, ingest, and access data securely, across business domains.

“ We are grateful for our continued partnership with HHS and the confidence in our software it is showing by selecting Palantir for a long-term, wide-ranging BPA,” said Akash Jain, president of Palantir USG. “ We are proud to provide the software backbone to some of the country’s most critical public health missions.”

Palantir Foundry enables data-driven decision-making by integrating data from siloed data sources and enabling granular access to data across various organizations. It is already used by the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, and was also used by several military branches to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.

Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

