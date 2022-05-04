It’s Back! Casey’s Kicks Off Its Second Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes With New Instant Win Game and Epic Prizes

More on Casey's Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes in the app and at: www.caseys.com/summer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ANKENY, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casey’s (NASDAQ: CASY) is putting the ‘free’ in freedom again this summer. During the Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes, guests have the opportunity to win an epic summer adventure of their choice and free fuel for the summer. There are two ways to participate:

Scratch, Match, and Win Game: Casey’s Rewards members can play Casey’s Scratch, Match, and Win Game in the Casey’s app or online daily. Simply ‘scratch a match’ for a chance to win millions of free, instant prizes, like pizza slices and fountain drinks.

Prize Drawings: Throughout the summer, qualifying purchases using a Casey’s Rewards account automatically enter guests into the weekly and monthly prize drawings to win one of four epic summer adventures or free fuel for the summer.



“Summertime is a ‘get out and have fun’ season that has people craving adventure, and Casey’s is your one-stop shop for everything you need. With our delicious pizza, grab-and-go food items and snacks, and cold drinks, Casey’s can fuel whatever your summer brings,” said Tom Brennan, Chief Merchandising Officer. “Want to make summer epic? Shop with Casey’s Rewards for a chance to win millions of prizes, including your choice of an outdoor adventure prize package or free fuel for the summer.”

The Adventure Begins at Casey’s

Casey’s Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes grand prize winners will have the opportunity to choose an epic summer adventure from the following grand prizes:

Float Trip Excursion : Winners can pick a 7-day summer getaway trip to Meramec River Resort in southeast Missouri, along with up to 10 guests for a fun-filled floating trip. Kayak and raft rentals are included, plus expenses for food, travel and other float trip essentials.

: Winners can pick a 7-day summer getaway trip to Meramec River Resort in southeast Missouri, along with up to 10 guests for a fun-filled floating trip. Kayak and raft rentals are included, plus expenses for food, travel and other float trip essentials. Lake Week Excursion : Live it up on the lake with a 7-day stay at Big Cedar Lodge in southwest Missouri. With a private cabin, fishing barge rental and lake cruise, it’s the perfect lake getaway to recharge this summer. Winners can bring up to 5 guests.

: Live it up on the lake with a 7-day stay at Big Cedar Lodge in southwest Missouri. With a private cabin, fishing barge rental and lake cruise, it’s the perfect lake getaway to recharge this summer. Winners can bring up to 5 guests. Ultimate Backyard BBQ : Transform your backyard this summer with a new, Traeger grill, 8-seat patio dining set and more. This prize has all the fixings to host your friends and family, including smart speakers, a corn hole set and even an outdoor fridge for the outdoor BBQ space of everyone’s dreams.

: Transform your backyard this summer with a new, Traeger grill, 8-seat patio dining set and more. This prize has all the fixings to host your friends and family, including smart speakers, a corn hole set and even an outdoor fridge for the outdoor BBQ space of everyone’s dreams. Backyard Adventures: Casey’s Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes winners can choose the Backyard Adventures option for a Canam Maverick Sport ATV, along with helmets to make for an unforgettable off-road experience.

Casey’s Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes: How it works

Casey’s Rewards members will be automatically entered to win a grand prize package or free fuel for the summer with each qualifying purchase. Beginning in May, there will be a drawing each month for an adventure package winner and each week for a free summer of fuel winner – creating a whole summer of fun.

Members will also have a chance to win an instant prize everyday by opening the app and playing the Scratch, Match, and Win Game. Winners will receive a variety of prizes including free slices of pizza, snacks, drinks and bonus points.

More information on the Summer of Freedom Sweepstakes and official rules are located at www.caseys.com/summer. Casey’s is inviting all of its guests to make the most of this Summer of Freedom by joining Casey’s Rewards at caseys.com/rewards or in the Casey’s mobile app.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,400 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.