Waco Area Cancer Survivor’s Life Transforms With Texas Original’s Medical Cannabis

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG), Texas’ leading medical cannabis provider, released its latest success story highlighting the remarkable journey of native Texan and cancer survivor Barry Freeman. Barry—who also suffers from PTSD—introduced medical cannabis into his treatment plan in 2019 and has since eliminated the consumption of dozens of pain pills while experiencing a drastic reduction in symptoms with no side effects.

In 2015, a time he describes as “the worst year of his life,” Barry lost his son and received a stage-four colorectal cancer diagnosis. After being initially turned away by multiple doctors due to his terminal diagnosis, Barry underwent 37 rounds of chemotherapy and radiation treatment, achieving remission in 2017. His cancer treatment’s lasting effects combined with emotional distress led to continued symptoms of chronic pain, anxiety and panic attacks.

“I was in a very dark place that year. Living with cancer and losing my son caused severe depression on top of a barrage of physical symptoms that made my life miserable,” Barry said.

Barry then sustained a debilitating shoulder injury in 2018, exacerbating his condition and leading to a prescription of 12 pain pills per day. It was then his physician recommended medical cannabis as a treatment option.

“Medical cannabis saved my life. Within an hour of taking my first dose of Texas Original’s medicine, I felt more relief than I’d ever felt through any pain pill. I could feel the calming effect of the medication come over me. I feel better than I did at 45 years old. Emotionally and physically, it’s extraordinary to be here now and feel this way after being so sick,” Barry added.

The Compassionate Use Program (CUP) was enacted by the Texas legislature in June 2015, allowing for the first legal use of medical cannabis products by patients with intractable epilepsy. It was not until the program expanded in 2019 to include terminal cancer, all forms of epilepsy, autism, multiple sclerosis, spasticity, ALS, and hundreds of neurodegenerative disorders that patients like Barry became eligible to access medical cannabis. Following the 2021 session, the program expanded to include all cancer patients and those suffering from PTSD.

“Can you fathom the physical and emotional agony Barry endured by losing a loved one and receiving a terminal diagnosis in the same year? Barry was ineligible for life-altering medication for almost four years after his initial diagnosis,” said Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG. “No Texan should have to endure a delay in treatment for symptoms that medical cannabis is proven to relieve. This is why continuing to expand the Compassionate Use Program matters. There are thousands of Texans who can and should be benefitting from the power of medical cannabis now and our team is dedicated to expanding the CUP to include each of them.”

TXOG’s gummy, tincture and lozenge products are available for statewide delivery, for pickup at TXOG’s dispensary in Austin, Texas, and through the company’s convenient pick-up locations in Addison, Corpus Christi, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, North Austin, San Antonio and Wichita Falls.

To learn whether you or a loved one qualifies for medical cannabis, visit www.texasoriginal.com/patients.

About Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation (TXOG) is the leading licensed medical cannabis producer in Texas, working alongside physicians to provide the highest quality cannabis medicine to patients and families seeking relief across the state. As fellow Texans, we are dedicated to representing the integrity of this great state with our commitment to quality, consistency and purity in every product we produce. We remain committed to advancing safe, legal access to this powerful medicine. TXOG is headquartered in Austin, with delivery throughout the entire state. For more information, visit www.texasoriginal.com.