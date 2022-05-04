First American Mortgage Solutions Announces First-of-its-Kind Title and Settlement Integration With ICE Mortgage Technology’s New Encompass Platform

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Mortgage Solutions LLC, a part of the First American family of companies, today announced a new integration with ICE Mortgage Technology™, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. First American is the first title and settlement provider to offer automated service ordering through ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass® platform enabling lenders to have a more streamlined, automated title and settlement ordering experience.

The new integration enables a loan officer, loan processor, and First American’s title representative to communicate in real-time throughout the transaction, increasing efficiency and reducing time to close. Additionally, documents are automatically placed in the appropriate order’s e-folder, further reducing tasks for the loan processor throughout the title and settlement process.

"Our enhanced title and settlement integration with the Encompass platform reflects First American’s commitment to helping lenders close more high-quality, saleable loans faster, while optimizing workflow and delivering exceptional customer experiences," said Todd McGowan, division president, First American Mortgage Solutions. "Beta users have confirmed the integration provides an intuitive, seamless lender experience and a streamlined workflow that increases efficiency."

In addition to title and settlement services, First American has a full suite of solutions integrated into the ICE Mortgage Technology’s Encompass® platform, including its risk identification tool, FraudGuard™, as well as its title rate and fee calculator, home equity services, valuation services, document generation solutions and eClosing options.

About First American Mortgage Solutions

First American Mortgage Solutions, a part of the First American family of companies, provides comprehensive solutions for residential lenders and servicers covering the entire loan spectrum, including complete products, micro services and application programming interfaces (APIs). First American Mortgage Solutions, together with First American's broader capabilities, serves as a single source for title and settlement, home equity, data and analytics, fraud and verification, regulatory compliance, valuation and collateral risk, post-closing and default services. More information about First American Mortgage Solutions can be found at www.firstam.com/mortgagesolutions.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a premier provider of title, settlement and risk solutions for real estate transactions. With its combination of financial strength and stability built over more than 130 years, innovative proprietary technologies, and unmatched data assets, the company is leading the digital transformation of its industry. First American also provides data products to the title industry and other third parties; valuation products and services; mortgage subservicing; home warranty products; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $9.2 billion in 2021, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2022, First American was named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine for the seventh consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About ICE Mortgage Technology

ICE Mortgage Technology combines technology, data and expertise to automate the entire mortgage process from consumer engagement through loan registration and every step and task in between. ICE Mortgage Technology is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry with solutions that enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit icemortgagetechnology.com or call (877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

