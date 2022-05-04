Elemy Recognized as a Top ABA Therapy Provider with Accreditation from Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Elemy (https://www.elemy.com/), the nationwide provider of childhood behavioral and mental healthcare, announced it has received the highest level of accreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE), the most trusted source in applied behavior analysis (ABA) accreditation.

The recognition is a one-year earned accreditation and a distinction among ABA providers that demonstrates Elemy’s commitment to quality, staff expertise, and continuous improvement in applied behavior analysis.

“This recognition is a validation of the excellent clinical care our teams deliver to families every day,” said Yury Yakubchyk, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Elemy. “Receiving this recognition as a young company is a great honor. It highlights that we are investing in the right people and developing the right technology that will continue to create meaningful care solutions for children and their families across the country.”

The recognition comes with an accreditation report and a benchmark report from a wide-ranging audit. The Benchmark Report includes analyses of other information collected during the evaluation process, including satisfaction scores, compensation analysis, and turnover analysis.

“We recognize and commend the significant investment of time and effort Elemy has placed in pursuing accreditation during such a critical time in their development. Investing in BHCOE accreditation at this stage prepares Elemy to lead the way in value-based care and operational excellence and provides them with key metrics to provide quality care,” said Sara Litvak, Chief Executive Officer, Behavioral Health Center of Excellence.

The accreditation comes on the heels of the company launch of Ecademy: a fully-paid 3-month training and certification program for Registered Behavioral Technicians (RBTs). The innovative approach to training and hiring clinical talent will allow Elemy to bring the industry-standard two-year wait time to a few weeks.

About Elemy:

Elemy is a nationwide provider of childhood behavioral and mental healthcare. Our world-class clinical team and industry-first technology work together to transform today’s inefficient system plagued by long waits, fragmented care, and poor long-term outcomes. Elemy launched childhood autism care in April 2020 with four employees and has since grown to more than 1,500 people, serving five states and 18 cities nationwide. While the company has made excellent traction in childhood autism – including an 85% reduction in problem behaviors and an 88% increase in new skills – Elemy will launch into new verticals in May 2022. Elemy is well-funded by some of the best venture capital and healthcare investors, including Founders Fund, General Catalyst, SoftBank, and more. Please visit www.elemy.com to learn more.