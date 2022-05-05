Dallas Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott Teaming Up with Optum to Host “Stretching for Mental Health,” a Free Yoga Event to Raise Mental Health Awareness

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the evening of May 9, the Dallas Cowboys will team up with Optum, a diversified health services company, to raise awareness of the link between mental and emotional health to support overall wellness. The event begins at 6 p.m. and will offer attendees a chance to learn techniques to help relieve everyday stress and anxiety, including an hour-long yoga session and free access to other tools and services for supporting overall wellness. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will kick off the event by welcoming participants and share his personal journey with mental health, as well as his outlook on overcoming adversity.

The free event coincides with national observance of May’s Mental Health Awareness Month and will take place live at The Star, the team’s headquarters in Frisco. Members of the community are invited to register to participate at https://www.dallascowboys.com/community/mental-health/2022/yoga; spaces are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Rates of substance use, anxiety, depression, and other mental health challenges were already trending upward in Texas prior to the pandemic and have become even more critical since. Last year, more than 43% of adults in Texas reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety or depression with more than 3.3 million adults have a mental health condition, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). Among youth, the problem has been declared a national crisis by the U.S. Surgeon General.

“The Dallas Cowboys are excited to partner with Optum to offer the community an hour to come together for a relaxing yoga session on field at Ford Center,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys executive vice president and chief brand officer. “Many people dealt with differing levels of stress during the pandemic, and we hope that this event will provide a welcomed relief and provide resources that encourage positive mental and emotional wellbeing.”

“Optum is excited to join the Dallas Cowboys to discuss the importance of the connection between mental health and overall wellness,” said Dr. Yusra Benhalim, a board-certified child and adolescent and addiction psychiatrist and a senior national medical director with Optum Behavioral Health Solutions. “An important first step in addressing anxiety and depression is helping families know how to talk about these things. I’m pleased that we are coming together with the Cowboys to explore activities like yoga and clinically-informed tools to help begin these conversations and take action to help.”

To help families start those conversations, Optum’s clinical team developed a set of “Conversation Starter” cards to help parents and caregivers break through the one-word answers to spark meaningful family dialogue. These free cards will be available at the event and can be downloaded any time in digital format at OptumConversation.com.

Registration for the in-person “Stretching for Mental Health” event is open to the public at https://www.dallascowboys.com/community/mental-health/2022/yoga/. In addition to the “Conversation Starter” cards, attendees will receive a free yoga mat; a free 30-day subscription to the Sanvello app offering on-demand help for stress, anxiety and depression; and free smoothies from Smoothie King.

