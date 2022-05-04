Ameresco awarded 6-MW battery energy storage system (BESS) at U.S. Army’s Fort Detrick Base.

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & FORT DETRICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that the U.S. Army has awarded its Federal Solutions Group a contract to add a comprehensive battery energy storage system (BESS) to the existing 18.6 megawatt (MW) direct current (15.0 MW alternating current) solar renewable energy facility at the Fort Detrick Army Garrison in Frederick, Maryland.

In partnership with DLA Energy, Ameresco will deploy a 6 MW / 6 MWh BESS on the 67-acre facility. The BESS will be operated as a demand response asset and will provide frequency regulation services to the PJM-Independent System Operator. Additionally, the installed system will be microgrid-ready, allowing for future resiliency functions at the Garrison. The BESS is designed to provide guaranteed utility cost savings of $125,000 annually to the Government.

“We have been working with Ameresco to continually reduce our facilities’ fossil-fuel energy consumption and ensure greener environmental strategies for years to come,” said Garrison Commander Col. Danford Bryant. “This is a great project and an excellent example of collaboration to support both the Army and the community,” said Bryant.

“The new BESS aligns with the Army’s Installation Energy and Water Strategic Plan to provide resilient, efficient and affordable energy on our installations,” said Mr. Paul Farnan, Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment. “It is designed to help reach future resiliency goals, and directly aligns with the Army Installations Strategy and the Army Climate Strategy,” said Farnan.

Ameresco’s relationship with the Fort Detrick Army Garrison dates back to 2015 when it was awarded a 26-year Renewable Energy Supply Agreement (RESA) and site lease to design, build, finance, and operate and maintain the 18.6 MW-dc solar renewable energy generation system (REGS). The solar field, which includes 59,994 solar panels, nine central inverters and transformers, and medium-voltage overhead and underground electric distribution, was completed in 2016, one month ahead of schedule. It currently serves approximately 12 percent of Fort Detrick’s annual electric load requirements.

“We commend the Army for taking yet another step to improve their energy infrastructure through battery energy storage technologies at Fort Detrick,” said Nicole Bulgarino, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. “This installation ties in the renewable energy generation from the existing solar arrays to a system that will allow the base to be microgrid-ready, ultimately creating a more resilient and future-energy ready base.”

Project completion is scheduled for early 2023.

