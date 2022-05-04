VMware and Wipro Expand Partnership to Power Customers’ Digital Transformation

PALO ALTO, Calif. & NEW YORK & BANGALORE, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) and Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) announced an expanded collaboration that will enable customers to achieve the cloud freedom they desire with the enterprise control they require as they execute their digital strategies. The companies are bringing together the power of VMware Cross-Cloud™ services with industry-leading Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to help global enterprises accelerate app modernization and reduce the cost, complexity, and risk of moving to the cloud.

Multi-cloud architectures can accelerate service delivery and give lines of business and IT the flexibility to innovate using the best services from different cloud providers, without lock-in. Multi-cloud also comes with inherent complexity that can slow down application development, increase management costs, create networking and security blind spots, and produce sub-par user experiences.

VMware and Wipro are collaborating to help eliminate the complexity and risk inherent in customers’ multi-cloud initiatives. Wipro will offer a full portfolio of digital transformation services that includes VMware Cross-Cloud services across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

“Digital transformation and multi-cloud are inseparable concepts, requiring that industry leaders such as VMware and Wipro bring together our collective strengths to help make multi-cloud as easy to adopt and manage as possible,” said Zia Yusuf, Senior Vice President, Strategic Ecosystem And Industry Solutions, VMware. “Together, VMware and Wipro are providing enterprises the solutions and services they need to harness the power of multi-cloud to achieve value from technology investments faster, compete more effectively, and operate their businesses more efficiently and securely.”

“The innovative solutions we have created with VMware enable enterprises to accelerate the development and deployment of modern apps while dramatically simplifying the management of a multi-cloud infrastructure,” said Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Ecosystems & Partnerships, Wipro Limited. “This strategic partnership will help customers accelerate innovation and drive agility and scale, which makes it an exciting proposition for leading enterprises.”

Through the combination of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and VMware Cross-Cloud services, customers can address the following strategic priorities:

Scale Cloud Native Platform Operations : Wipro FullStride Cloud Services’ cloud native acceleration platform (CNAP) is a fully orchestrated cloud-agnostic platform built on the comprehensive Tanzu portfolio, including Tanzu Application Platform, Tanzu Build Service, Tanzu Kubernetes Grid, and Tanzu Service Mesh. The platform utilizes code-ready workspaces and templated modernization recipes to build modern apps and provides developers both autonomy and speed for faster application releases. Zero-touch operations are enabled through BoundaryLess Container Platform with ready-made pipelines powered by Tanzu Mission Control, Tanzu Observability, and partner ecosystem solutions to provide seamless and automated lifecycle management across Apps, Kubernetes, and containers.

Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Transformation : Wipro FullStride Cloud Services Global Cloud Studios with VMware Cloud gives customers a safe, fast, cost-effective path to the cloud, with the flexibility to match any app to the right cloud environment. This includes VMware Cloud on AWS, Azure VMware Solution, Google Cloud VMware Engine or a native hyperscale cloud. Global Cloud Studios provides future-ready cloud lifecycle services, incorporating workload-centric cloud assessment and R-Lane decisions, landing zone design, automated migration planning and execution using VMware HCX, and Machine Learning-driven managed services. This powerful synergy helps customers accelerate time to value, optimize service delivery, lower costs, and improve performance with a comprehensive and consistent cloud platform to run modern apps.

Wipro was recently recognized with a 2022 Partner Lifecycle Services award as part of the annual VMware Partner Achievement Awards. This award recognizes Wipro for growing long-term customer-partner relationships and increasing customer satisfaction.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics, and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 240,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

VMware, Cross-Cloud, Tanzu, and HCX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States, and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent Wipro’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which are by their nature, inherently uncertain and outside Wipro’s control. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Wipro’s growth prospects, its future financial operating results, and its plans, expectations and intentions. Wipro cautions readers that the forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, complete proposed corporate actions, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. The conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic could decrease technology spending, adversely affect demand for our products, affect the rate of customer spending and could adversely affect our customers’ ability or willingness to purchase our offerings, delay prospective customers’ purchasing decisions, adversely impact our ability to provide on-site consulting services and our inability to deliver our customers or delay the provisioning of our offerings, all of which could adversely affect our future sales, operating results and overall financial performance. Our operations may also be negatively affected by a range of external factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic that are not within our control. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, Annual Reports on Form 20-F. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.