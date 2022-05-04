Zuul Announces Inclusion in Distech Controls’ Digital Partner Program

COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zuul Inc., an Industrial IoT (IIoT) cybersecurity provider for critical infrastructure and smart cities, today announced their inclusion in Distech Controls’ Digital Partner Program. The program connects Distech Controls’ System Integrators (SI) with select partners to provide the most comprehensive portfolio of solutions for their clients' smart building projects. The new relationship between these two organizations will advance Zuul’s overall position securing cyber-physical systems contained in today’s intelligent buildings while providing enabling-technology to Distech Controls’ SI base, helping to deliver on the promise of intelligent spaces.

“Our program offers SIs access to cutting edge tools that can be customized and delivered to customers as solutions with attainable benefits while increasing efficiencies and improving performance and occupant satisfaction,” said Joel Désiré, Senior Product Manager, Distech Controls. “Zuul’s innovative support for BACnet/SC, as well as their integrated protect and monitor approach to IIoT, is exactly the type of cybersecurity capability we want to provide to our smart building customers and SI partners. I am thrilled that Zuul is one of the newest members of our digital partner program.”

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Distech Controls and look forward to working with them to deliver high-value cybersecurity to critical infrastructure,” said John Parmley, CEO and President of Zuul. “Distech Controls’ System Integrators will further scale our approach as we continue providing world-class support to all of our clients.”

Partner program companies represent the highest levels of expertise across multiple building functions and aligned services. All members of the program adhere to open protocols and industry IT standards, providing the best-in-class solutions and Service Level Agreements (SLAs) that meet customer requirements and budgets.

Zuul’s unique zero trust security platform offers cybersecurity teams within critical infrastructure the ability to protect the people, servers, devices, and networks that underpin critical business functions, while also managing compensating controls that get lost within siloed security solutions. These functions connected with Distech Controls’ Digital Partner Program will provide an opportunity to further secure building automation and control systems.

For more information, visit Digital Partner Program and Zuul.

About Zuul

Zuul protects connected operations technology (OT) devices in critical industries such as building automation, transportation, and industrial control systems from cyber attacks. Zuul’s approach to securing OT technology at scale minimizes the risks associated with digital transformation and the proliferation of connected OT devices. The centralized and contextual security orchestration offered by the Zuul Security Engine™ maximizes security investment, reduces complexity and human error while strengthening OT security. For more information, please visit: https://zuuliot.com/

About Distech Controls

Distech Controls connects people with intelligent building solutions through our forward-thinking technologies and services. We partner with customers to deliver innovative solutions that can provide better health, better spaces, and better efficiencies. Our passion for innovation, quality and sustainability guides our business, which serves multiple market segments through worldwide business divisions, service offices and a superior network of Authorised System Integrators and Distributors. Distech Controls, Inc. is a subsidiary of Acuity Brands, Inc. For more information visit www.distech-controls.com