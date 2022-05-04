Matter Health Continues Record Growth Among Top Global Healthcare PR Firms

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Matter Communications — a Brand Elevation Agency specializing in PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy — announces the explosive momentum of its dedicated healthcare team, Matter Health, highlighted by industry-leading revenue growth, rapid staff and vertical expansion, and retention rates of both clients and staff well above industry averages.

Unparalleled investment continues to flow into healthcare as the industry’s myriad challenges and opportunities have been brought to light by the pandemic. Amidst the top 20 global healthcare PR practices, Matter Health posted the third biggest revenue gains for 2021. The team’s growth is attributed to its constant expansion across the continuum of care, including notable client additions in pharmaceuticals/biotechnology, enterprise health tech, digital therapeutics, provider organizations and more.

“More healthcare organizations want integrated agencies to play an increasingly broad and strategic role in their marketing mixes,” said Ryan Lilly, General Manager of Matter Health. “As companies compete to recruit and retain talent to support this intense growth period, we’ve quadrupled our team and structured leadership to continue elevating the important messages of today’s leading healthcare innovators.”

Matter Health’s recent addition of notable clients to its roster include:

abpro, a clinical stage biotechnology company with a mission to improve the lives of mankind facing severe and life-threatening diseases with next-generation antibody therapies.

Amazfit, a global leader of wearable and smart technology, offering a wide product portfolio of smart watches and bands, wireless earbuds, and more.

Catalyst Health Group, the creator of Texas’ largest clinically integrated network for primary care providers, supporting more than 1.5 million patients and generating more than $100 million in community savings.

DexCare, a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) for health systems that intelligently orchestrates digital demand and health system capacity across all lines of care.

KitCheck, a developer and provider of solutions based on a simple idea: if providers can keep track of every medication dose from the manufacturing plant to the patient, problems of inefficiency, waste and patient safety are solved – and true Medication Intelligence is achieved.

League, a technology company that uses its award-winning healthcare consumer experience platform, Health OS™, to power the digital transformation of health providers, payers, employers and pharmacy retailers.

Pearl, an AI company shaping the future of dentistry with a suite of computer vision solutions for clinical care and practice management.

Relias, the provider of the leading nurse training platform using assessments and performance metrics to deliver personalized learning plans based on specific knowledge gaps, saving both time and money.

RxRevu, creator of the industry’s most reliable real-time cost and coverage network through its partnerships with leading payers, PBMs, health systems and EHR vendors.

symplr, a software company providing comprehensive, cloud-based healthcare operations solutions anchored in governance, risk management and compliance that enable enterprise customers to efficiently navigate the unique complexities of integrating critical business operations in healthcare.

“Matter has helped us gain a deeper understanding of how healthcare and digital innovation continue to converge, and that insight has helped to shape our approach to market development,” said Danny DeAtley, SVP, Marketing for Catalyst Health Group. “We’re excited to see where this partnership takes us and look forward to growing in our success together.”

With 250+ professionals across offices in Boston and Newburyport, MA, Providence, RI, Pittsburgh, PA, Denver, CO, and Portland, OR, Matter is one of the fastest-growing PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy firms in the country. Recently named to Forbes List of America’s Best PR Agencies for 2021, Matter has won 14 “Agency of the Year” accolades and has been consistently recognized as a top place to work.

Matter is a Brand Elevation Agency unifying PR, creative services, digital marketing and strategy into content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value. Founded in 2003, with offices throughout North America, Matter works with the world’s most innovative companies across healthcare, high-technology, consumer technology, professional services and consumer markets. For more information, visit https://www.matternow.com.