Vivvi Selected as Child Care Provider for New York Yankees at Stadium

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vivvi, a leading and trusted employer sponsored child care provider, has been selected by the New York Yankees to provide on-site game day child care for coaches and players at Yankee Stadium.

As part of this innovative program, Yankees families now have access to on-site child care at Yankee Stadium on game days, available for children up to 10 years old. The programming includes engaging, educational, age appropriate activities, led by Vivvi’s experienced staff of educators.

“The greatest teams, from boardrooms to ball fields, are winning precisely because they’re taking a holistic approach to investing in their people. With child care as a critical component of that strategy, our partners are not only seeing industry leading recruiting, retention and engagement – but also building a culture of caring,” said Charles Bonello, CEO of Vivvi. “Vivvi is proud to help fulfill a part of that mission for the New York Yankees.”

The New York Yankees join other leaders across industries such as Horizon Media, Goodwin Procter and New York Presbyterian, in investing in access to employer sponsored child care for their working parents. For these clients and more, Vivvi is catalyzing a family-inclusive future of work through a comprehensive care platform to support companies of all sizes. The Vivvi platform currently includes On and Near Site Care, In Home Care, Virtual Tutoring, a National Back-Up Child Care Network and the newly launched reimbursement program, Care Cash, to ensure employers can equitably meet the child care needs of all working parents.

About Vivvi

Vivvi provides exceptional child care and early education. With programs across the country, including on-campus, in-home, in-office, care cash and virtual tutoring, Vivvi partners with employers of all sizes to make child care more accessible and affordable. By helping companies cater to working parents and providing a comprehensive vision for today’s families, Vivvi offers the most powerful tool for recruiting, retention and productivity. For more information, go to www.vivvi.com.