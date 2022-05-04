RSI and Azalea Health Integrate Platforms to Establish Comprehensive Patient Acquisition, Engagement, and Retention Solution

ATLANTA & JUPITER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RSI has integrated its software with Azalea, the leading provider of cloud-based healthcare IT solutions and services for community hospitals and practices. This integration enables Azalea’s clients to have fully synchronized access to RSI’s patient engagement CRM.

“We are excited to integrate our patient engagement platform with Azalea. Empowering Azalea’s clients with our fully integrated CRM will further increase practice efficiency and scale while providing complete transparency into practice performance,” said Jason Tuschman, CEO and Founder, Red Spot Interactive.

The integration will enable Azalea’s clients to drive practice growth by:

Maintaining 360-degree real-time patient engagement through RSI’s CRM integration with phone, email, text, and Azalea

Automation of the entire patient acquisition process from lead management, online scheduling, reminders, through to personalized patient recall

Tracking return on investment (ROI) and key performance indicators (KPIs) associated with the entire spectrum of patient acquisition

“Patient engagement tools are becoming more crucial for providers looking to grow their patient base,” said Baha Zeidan, CEO of Azalea Health. “With our strategic Red Spot Interactive integration, Azalea customers can optimize patient acquisition and growth.”

By having the opportunity to manage the entire patient acquisition and retention process through one integrated platform, Azalea customers can increase their ROI, scale their businesses, and reduce workload, vendor costs, and touchpoints.

About Red Spot Interactive

RSI is the nation’s leading patient acquisition, communication, and retention platform driven by medical practices’ actual return on investment in patient acquisition performance. RSI is dedicated to empowering medical practices with innovative solutions for patient communication and acquisition. RSI’s Patient Engagement CRM has acquired more than $500mm in new patient revenue for its practices in the last seven years.

About Azalea Health

Azalea Health is changing the way health IT platforms connect community-based healthcare providers and patients across the lifecycle of care. Offering a 100% cloud-based integrated solution, Azalea delivers electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and telehealth services designed for rural and community practices and hospitals. Quick to deploy and intuitive to use, Azalea solutions ensure better care coordination and communication – enabling better outcomes and a meaningful competitive advantage. The Azalea platform also provides tools and resources to help customers meet their Meaningful Use requirements, as well as strategies to navigate accountable care and alternative payment models.