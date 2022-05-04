GANNI Announces Collab With Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Reimagining the Iconic Wooden Clog

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Danish affordable luxury fashion brand GANNI is announcing their new collaboration with footwear legend Dr. Scholl’s Shoes with a vibrant take on the heritage brand’s handcrafted original wood sandal. The collection, which includes one style in five different GANNI prints, is set to launch in early May and will be available on GANNI.com, in select GANNI stores worldwide and on drschollsshoes.com.

In dreaming up the five collection prints, the design team drew on signature GANNI florals and checks and created a monogram fabric along with a fabric featuring classic GANNI smiley and hearts iconography - all with a retro ‘60s-inspired color palette.

Dr. Scholl’s timeless wood sandal has held cult status among shoe lovers and fashion icons around the world since its inception in the ‘60s, recognized immediately for its wood sole and iconic buckle closure. Now with a twist from GANNI’s playful and vibrant universe, a new spring/summer icon is ready to be loved and worn by #GANNIgirls worldwide. The new iteration of the heritage clog will also be the most responsible collaboration for Dr. Scholl’s to date, marking the shared commitment of both brands to more responsible fashion. Handmade in Italy, the sandal’s fabric is 100% certified organic cotton, the lining consists of 51% post-consumer recycled polyester and the sole is made of manmade rubber and Forest Stewardship Council certified wood. In a first for Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, the collab will also apply the supply chain traceability technology Provenance to disclose information about suppliers, the origin of the products and the impact of the materials via both brand’s websites. This initiative is part of GANNI's wish to push sustainability practices forward in the industry through information sharing with collaborators.

“Dr. Scholl’s wooden sandal has been a global shoe icon since the ‘60s, so getting the opportunity to do a GANNI take on a cult fashion item like this is a dream come true. We’re on a shared journey to become the most responsible version of ourselves and I’m super proud to say that this is Dr. Scholl’s most responsible collab to date. We wanted to pay tribute to the clog’s heritage while making sure GANNI’s spirit was 100% present. They are the perfect summer shoe and I can’t wait to see #GANNIgirls everywhere wearing them in the sun!” said Ditte Reffstrup, creative director, GANNI.

Andee Burton, senior sustainability manager at Caleres, added, “Dr. Scholl’s Shoes has a passion for creating shoes that look good, feel good, and do good - from using more environmentally preferred materials and reducing packaging, to partnering with Trees for the Future to donate trees. With this Ganni collaboration, we’re excited to take our efforts in responsibility a step further by providing more traceability in our supply chain. We’re so proud of this collaboration and how it helps bring consumers what they are asking for - great shoes that keep the planet in mind.”

For the campaign, five quintessential #GANNIgirls, each representing the energy of the collection, are captured in a playful GANNI spirit. The imagery nods to a colorful game of hide and seek in the French countryside. The campaign was shot by London-based photographer Esther Cloe Theaker.

The retail price for each collection piece will be $215 USD

About Dr. Scholl’s Shoes

Dr. William Scholl was an inventor and entrepreneur who created products to comfort feet. In the 1960s, he designed a simple wood sandal with a brightly colored strap inspired by a vintage clog he found on his travels. He set out to make a shoe that was good for one's health and ended up creating an enduring fashion icon. Today, we share his same passion and approach. Our vision is to create innovative footwear with uncomplicated, playful style for a healthier life. We obsess as much about how shoes feel when you slip them on, as how your feet feel at the end of the day. We strive to make active feel at ease. With the belief that function and fashion should always be in perfect harmony, we design for your everyday life in the real world.

ABOUT GANNI

Based in Copenhagen and owned and run by husband-and-wife team Creative Director Ditte Reffstrup and Founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, GANNI has developed exponentially over recent years with its Scandi 2.0 sense of style full of personality and contrast. GANNI is all about making their community who wear their clothes feel even more confident and capable of anything. GANNI has offices in Copenhagen, London, Paris, New York & Shanghai and is represented in more than 600 of the world’s top tier retailers as well as 37 GANNI retail locations across Europe, and the United States. GANNI.com delivers internationally to 35 countries including Australia, Canada and South Korea.

GANNI is on a journey to become a more responsible version of themselves. They believe it’s a moral obligation to do better every day. In 2020, the brand launched its Responsibility Game Plan, which comprises 44 Goals across People, Planet, Product, and Prosperity to reach by 2023. This helps GANNI in taking a holistic and results-driven approach to responsibility. The brand publishes an annual Responsibility Report to publicly share their progress and put their commitments out there. For the brand’s newest collection. 92% of the production volume comes from responsible styles, meaning at least 50% of the composition is certified recycled, lower-impact, or organic. GANNI is committed to having 100% responsible styles in the future. GANNI currently has 100% traceability on Stage 1-4 of their supply chain and has published all Stage 1 and 2 suppliers with the Open Apparel Registry to drive transparency.

