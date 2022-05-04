New England Biolabs Continues Microbial Fermentation Partnership with ABEC

BETHLEHEM, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABEC, a global provider of engineered solutions and services for biotech manufacturing, today announced it is delivering multiple 40L stainless steel fermenters to New England Biolabs® (NEB®), further supporting their high-density fermentation of recombinant Escherichia coli and Pichia pastoris. NEB has again selected ABEC based on the recent successful delivery of 400L and 1,000L stainless steel fermenters to their manufacturing facilities in Ipswich and Rowley, MA.

The 40L fermenters will replicate the larger scale ABEC fermenters in both design and performance, allowing NEB to conduct multidimensional experimental studies to optimize their fermentation processes. NEB, a global supplier-of-choice for scientific researchers, produces over 500 proteins for research and IVD markets. ABEC’s customized approach and ability to deliver high-quality, reliable fermenters are key to supporting NEB in providing advanced proteins to the scientific community while meeting the highest standards of product quality.

“ABEC’s 40L fermenters will allow New England Biolabs to facilitate a seamless transition from development to production,” said Maurice Southworth, Executive Director of Production at New England Biolabs. “ABEC’s ongoing support enables us to increase our fermentation capabilities as we continue to expand our product offerings into new areas of research.”

“We look forward to continuing our fermentation partnership with New England Biolabs,” said Scott Pickering, ABEC CEO and Chairman. “We appreciate their trust and confidence and remain committed to supporting their success.”

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering engineered process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biotech industry. The majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach, and long-term credibility. Whether adding capacity or improving existing facilities, ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. To learn more about ABEC, visit abec.com, email info@abec.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About New England Biolabs

Established in the mid 1970’s, New England Biolabs, Inc. (NEB) is the industry leader in the discovery and production of enzymes for molecular biology applications and now offers the largest selection of recombinant and native enzymes for genomic research. NEB continues to expand its product offerings into areas related to PCR, gene expression, sample preparation for next generation sequencing, synthetic biology, glycobiology, epigenetics and RNA analysis. Additionally, NEB is focused on strengthening alliances that enable new technologies to reach key market sectors, including molecular diagnostics development. New England Biolabs is a privately held company, headquartered in Ipswich, MA, and has extensive worldwide distribution through a network of exclusive distributors, agents and eight subsidiaries located in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore and the UK. For more information about New England Biolabs visit www.neb.com. NEB® and NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.