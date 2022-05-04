Citrix® and Google Cloud Simplify Shift to Flexible Work

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last year, Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) and Google Cloud announced their commitment to helping customers accelerate and embrace hybrid work models through Desktop as a Service (DaaS) solutions. And they’re delivering on it. The companies today announced that two new Citrix DaaS solutions are available for purchase in the Google Cloud Marketplace, making it easier than ever for organizations with Citrix VDI solutions to transition to Citrix DaaS on Google Cloud.

And the timing couldn’t be better.

“Organizations are rapidly moving to adopt hybrid work, and IT needs a way to get there that’s efficient, cost-effective, secure, and flexible,” said Carisa Stringer, Vice President of Product Marketing, Citrix.

Simplifying Procurement

Google Cloud Marketplace makes it easy for companies to quickly purchase and deploy market-leading digital workspace solutions designed to enable secure remote work, including Citrix DaaS solutions purpose-built for Google Cloud:

Citrix DaaS Standard for Google Cloud – Designed for organizations or departments that are newer to DaaS or VDI and need an affordable, yet comprehensive hybrid work solution to deliver virtual apps and desktops quickly, easily and securely.

– Designed for organizations or departments that are newer to DaaS or VDI and need an affordable, yet comprehensive hybrid work solution to deliver virtual apps and desktops quickly, easily and securely. Citrix DaaS Premium for Google Cloud - Ideal for organizations with existing VDI investments that need to modernize their deployments, Premium edition provides IT admins with rapid migration and provisioning tools, streamlined management of Google Cloud and/or on-premises resources, advanced security capabilities and exceptional monitoring and cloud optimizations.

Citrix DaaS spend purchased through Google Cloud Marketplace counts towards a customer’s Google Cloud commitment and is included in their Google Cloud invoice, simplifying the transaction to just one bill.

Enabling the Future of Work

Citrix Systems Integrator and Google Cloud partner Wipro is looking forward to using the solutions to help advance the future of work.

“Wipro is very excited and keen to position the DaaS solution from Citrix and Google Cloud by deploying a true hybrid cloud solution for hybrid work,” said Seshu Venkata, General Manager and Global Head of Wipro VirtuaDesk, Cloud and Infrastructures services.

Speeding to the Cloud

In addition to these new offerings and simplified transaction process, Citrix and Google Cloud are continuing to develop tools and resources to make it easier than ever for customers to transition from on-premises VDI deployments to DaaS with Google Cloud, including:

Image Portability Service for Google Cloud - Automates the deployment of a master image from an existing on-premises PVS/MCS-provisioned Citrix environment, targeting a Citrix DaaS resource location hosted within Google Cloud to reduce re-work when moving to the cloud, as well as burst-to-cloud capabilities for capacity management, improved disaster recovery and business continuity plans, and streamlined image management.

“Transitioning to the cloud is a top priority for IT, and it takes a lot of careful planning and considerations,” Stringer said. “Together with Google, we are committed to providing solutions and resources that simplify and speed the process and deliver results.”

Citrix and Google Cloud have been helping organizations make work more accessible, flexible and secure for more than a decade. Click here to learn more about their partnership and the value they can deliver for your organization.

About Citrix

Citrix (NASDAQ: CTXS) builds the secure, unified digital workspace technology that helps organizations unlock human potential and deliver a consistent workspace experience wherever work needs to get done. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse technologies in complex cloud environments.

For Citrix Investors:

This release contains forward-looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Those statements involve a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks associated with the impact of the global economy and uncertainty in the IT spending environment, revenue growth and recognition of revenue, products and services, their development and distribution, product demand and pipeline, economic and competitive factors, the Company's key strategic relationships, acquisition and related integration risks as well as other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Citrix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein. The development, release and timing of any features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion and is subject to change without notice or consultation. The information provided is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment, promise or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality and should not be relied upon in making purchasing decisions or incorporated into any contract.

© 2022 Citrix Systems, Inc. Citrix, the Citrix logo, and other marks appearing herein are the property of Citrix Systems, Inc. and may be registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.