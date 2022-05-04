Becker Logistics Announces Change in Auditor From KSM to Grant Thornton

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Becker Logistics, LLC (“Becker”) has announced that it has changed its independent certified public accountants from Katz, Sapper & Miller, LLP (“KSM”) to Grant Thornton, LLP (“Grant Thornton”). The change in independent auditor was strictly strategic. Becker is thankful to KSM for its 3 years (2018 - 2020) of service as Becker’s independent auditor.

The change of Becker’s independent auditor was made after careful consideration and an evaluation process carried out by our team. The switch will facilitate Becker's need for a larger independent accounting provider as they continue their growth trajectory and considers a future pathway towards a capital markets transaction.

Becker Quality Control Manager, Matt Camp shared, "KSM assisted in our growth to the level we have achieved so far, we are grateful to them for this and would love to continue working with them. Given the vision and the path forward, there are several aspirations not limited to a potential public offering. Becker needs to prepare itself for the next steps in our transformational growth and Grant Thornton provides us with the expertise and certification level (PCAOB) needed to realize those goals."

Becker CEO, Jim Becker, stated, “KSM has been an advocate for us on the audit side, strategic side, company evaluation and two rounds of direction on filing for our Payroll Protection Programs. Both Tim Almack, CPA/Partner and Troy Hogan, Partner have been guiding lights and great friends in this process and journey that we have been on with them over the years. Both of them and their team really helped with the due diligence and connecting us to the right parties. We’re exploring other relationships with KSM as we step into the future from a strategic standpoint. They are a great company and partner, working with them was effortless.”

Becker Logistics is a transportation management company that matches over 600 customers with its top-quality freight carriers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. We have a large, dependable network of quality truck and rail carriers. Our operations include but are not limited to truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), flatbed, drop trailer, temperature controlled, expedited, hazardous material, warehousing, supply chain management, and third-party logistics (3PL). We offer a dependable and reliable solution for solving urgent shipping issues and support our customers through a trusted network of high-quality carriers.