Xperi and LAPIS, a ROHM Group Company, Enter into Hybrid Bonding License Agreement

SAN JOSE, Calif. & YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adeia, the newly launched brand for the intellectual property (IP) licensing business of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (“Xperi”) and LAPIS Technology Co., Ltd., (“LAPIS”), a ROHM Group subsidiary, today announced an agreement that includes a technology transfer of Adeia’s DBI® Ultra die-to-wafer hybrid bonding know-how to support the development and deployment of the technology into LAPIS’s product portfolio. The agreement also includes a license to Adeia’s foundational hybrid bonding patent portfolio.

“Our customers are at the forefront of advanced technology applications and continue to drive innovation in their fields. We are pleased to have the access to Adeia’s groundbreaking hybrid bonding technology that will propel our capabilities,” said Hiroyuki Fukuyama, vice president, LSI & member, Board of Directors of LAPIS. “It enables us to support our customers’ future requirements to develop the next-generation of products.”

“Combining LAPIS’s product development and manufacturing expertise with our foundational hybrid bonding technology and know-how will enable LAPIS to deliver a new generation of ASSPs and custom LSI ASICs,” said Dana Escobar, general manager of Adeia’s semiconductor business. “We look forward to continuing to work together and building upon our mutually beneficial technology partnership.”

Adeia has pioneered fundamental advances in the semiconductor industry over the last 30 years. With a large and growing portfolio of intellectual property covering hybrid bonding, semiconductor packaging and semiconductor processing technologies, Adeia licenses and partners with leading semiconductor companies around the world.

About Adeia

Adeia invents, develops and licenses fundamental innovations that shape the way millions of people explore and experience entertainment in an increasingly connected world. From TVs to smartphones, and across all types of entertainment experiences, Adeia’s technologies allow users to manage content and connections in a way that is smart, immersive and personal. For more information, please visit adeia.com.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (Adeia, DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, TiVo), and by its startup, Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining, and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors worldwide, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

Xperi, Adeia, DTS, DBI, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliated companies of Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

About LAPIS Technology Co., Ltd.

LAPIS Technology Co., Ltd. is a ROHM Group semiconductor company providing microcontrollers, wireless communication LSIs, video LSIs, and display driver LSIs. LAPIS Technology was established on October 1, 2020 by splitting off the LSI business from LAPIS Semiconductor Co., Ltd. For more information, please visit the following URL: https://www.lapis-tech.com/en/

