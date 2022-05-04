 Accelerated Biosciences and Pluristyx Announce Availability of Human Trophoblast Stem Cell (hTSC) Derived iPSCs

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Accelerated Biosciences, a regenerative medicine innovator of proprietary human trophoblast stem cells (hTSCs), announced an agreement for Pluristyx, Inc., an advanced therapy tools and services biotechnology company, to provide iPSCs derived from hTSCs procured under Good Tissue Practices (GTP) for research evaluation.

Finding the ideal source of stem cells remains a challenge in cell and gene therapy. hTSCs overcome these challenges as they are ethically sourced, scalable, immune-privileged, pathogen-free, and chromosomally stable even at high population doublings. As Accelerated Biosciences’ CDMO partner, Pluristyx reprogrammed hTSCs to iPSCs with a footprint-free, proprietary mRNA method that yields highly pure stem cells with demonstrated capacity to form all three tissue types, including terminal differentiation into NK cells with superior cytolytic activity. hTSC-iPSCs are available in Pluristyx’s unique Ready-to-Differentiate® format (RTD®), allowing for rapid evaluation by eliminating the need for expansion out of thaw. Because hTSC-iPSCs are sourced under GTP, commercial partners can transition to a clinical-grade version when appropriate.

“We are thrilled to present our hTSC-iPSC platform as a new starting cell source for therapeutic companies. Our platform provides all of the business advantages and reduced risks. Clinical grade hTSC-iPSCs will be available in 2023 with a complete regulatory support package,” said Yuta Lee, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerated Biosciences.

“Pluristyx is excited to offer iPSCs derived from Accelerated Biosciences’ unique hTSC starting material. These iPSCs robustly form differentiated cells from all three lineages and are derived under GTP and they are not associated with any living human or embryo, making them an exceptional starting material for next generation cell-based therapies. Available in our RTD® format, interested groups can accelerate their internal evaluation and rapidly transition to a clinical-grade version suitable for therapeutic manufacturing,” said Benjamin Fryer, Chief Executive Officer of Pluristyx.

About Accelerated Biosciences

Accelerated Biosciences is a private regenerative medicine company commercializing the hTSC platform, discovered by physician and researcher, Professor Jau-Nan Lee, MB, MD, PhD. Accelerated Biosciences holds a proprietary source of hTSCs with a robust intellectual property estate. Accelerated Biosciences’ mission is to leverage its renewable, immune-privileged human cell source to accelerate cures to patients and to make gene and cell therapy affordable to all in need. For more information about Accelerated Biosciences, visit www.acceleratedbio.com or email mmolsbergen@c14consultinggroup.com.

About Pluristyx

Pluristyx is a privately held biotechnology company offering consulting, wet-lab and GMP banking services, and pluripotent stem cell products to support novel therapeutic developers. Pluristyx helps industry and academic researchers solve manufacturing and analytical challenges in cryopreservation, drug development, regenerative medicine, and cell and gene therapy. The Pluristyx team has decades of experience supporting every stage of cell therapy product development, from cell banking to drug product manufacturing including analytical testing and release of clinical grade cell therapy products. For more information about Pluristyx, visit www.pluristyx.com or email Kaye Reiter, PhD, JD at kreiter@pluristyx.com.