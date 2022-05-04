Onapsis Partners with NextGen Cyber Talent to Expand and Diversify the Cybersecurity Workforce

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Onapsis, the leader in business-critical application cybersecurity and compliance, today announced that it has partnered with nonprofit education provider, NextGen Cyber Talent, to help create cybersecurity career opportunities for underserved talent. NextGen Cyber Talent is the company’s latest addition to its Onapsis Cares (OnaCares) philanthropic portfolio, which includes charity organizations such as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

The (ISC)² Cybersecurity Workforce Study reports that the global cybersecurity workforce must grow 65% to efficiently protect enterprises’ critical assets. However, the lack of educational resources available for marginalized groups creates significant barriers for their youths to pursue lifelong careers in cybersecurity. The Onapsis and NextGen Cyber Talent collaboration is designed to reach young professionals in these communities and support the underserved segment of aspiring students through training and job placements.

“While the skills gap has become a prevalent challenge in the cybersecurity community, not enough opportunity is given to underserved and underprivileged talent," said Mariano Nunez, CEO of Onapsis. “At Onapsis, we participate in programs that align with our mission statement of making a positive societal impact through educational and philanthropic initiatives. We’re thrilled to partner with NextGen Cyber Talent and provide young professionals with educational resources that will open doors in their cybersecurity careers and lead them to higher-paid employment.”

The OnaCares mission was formally established in 2017. The addition of NextGen Cyber Talent enables Onapsis to further expand on its mission statement. Onapsis will be attending the SAP Sapphire conference in Orlando, Florida from May 10 – 12, RSA Conference in San Francisco from June 6 – 9, and Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit in National Harbor, MD from June 7 – 10. The company is welcoming all attendees to engage with Onapsis at these events and contribute funds to NextGen Cyber Talent. Engage with Onapsis at SAP Sapphire by visiting here or RSA by visiting here.

“Addressing the cybersecurity talent shortage starts with enhancing diversity and inclusion in the industry,” said Krishnan Chellakarai, Founder and Co-Chairman of NextGen Cyber Talent. “By bringing cybersecurity experts, providers, and enterprises together, we can make a difference in the community. Our partnership with Onapsis will help us reach this end goal and provide the younger generation with more opportunities to advance their cybersecurity careers."

Click here for more information on OnaCares.

About Onapsis

Onapsis protects the business-critical applications that run the global economy, from the core to the cloud. The company’s cybersecurity and compliance solution offering, The Onapsis Platform, uniquely delivers vulnerability management, threat detection and response, change assurance, and continuous compliance for business-critical applications from leading vendors such as SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, and other SaaS platforms.

Onapsis is headquartered in Boston, MA, with offices in Heidelberg, Germany and Buenos Aires, Argentina, and proudly serves more than 300 of the world’s leading brands, including 20% of the Fortune 100, 6 of the top 10 automotive companies, 5 of the top 10 chemical companies, 4 of the top 10 technology companies, and 3 of the top 10 oil and gas companies.

The Onapsis Platform is powered by the Onapsis Research Labs, the team responsible for the discovery and mitigation of more than 800 zero-day vulnerabilities in business-critical applications. The reach of our threat research and platform is broadened through leading consulting and audit firms such as Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, PwC, and Verizon — making Onapsis solutions the standard in helping organizations protect their cloud, hybrid, and on-premises business-critical information and processes. For more information, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn, or visit us at https://www.onapsis.com.

About NextGen Cyber Talent

NextGen Cyber Talent is a non-profit providing a platform to increase diversity and inclusion in the cybersecurity industry. It brings together cybersecurity experts, solution providers and enterprises to make a difference in the underserved and underprivileged community and address a mounting cyber skills shortage and talent gap. To learn more, visit www.nextgencybertalent.com.