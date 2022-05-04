Pindrop Partners with Google Cloud to Transform Contact Center Security and Enhance the Customer Experience with AI

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pindrop, a global leader in voice technology, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud that will enable it to build and offer new authentication solutions to enhance call center experiences for customers on Google Cloud’s platform. Pindrop will also make its suite of fraud detection and voice security solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace, as it is now part of the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program as an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) partner.

Through this partnership, Pindrop plans to offer its call center security and anti-fraud protection solutions with Google Cloud’s Contact Center AI to deliver voice authentication and security solutions that create better experiences for the customer, add security to the call center, and increase flexibility with modern infrastructure. Using Google Cloud’s secure, trusted, and global infrastructure, Pindrop will also be able to deploy new voice security solutions that will give customers the ability to easily automate device-based interactions. Additionally, as a Google Cloud Partner, the two companies will execute a joint go-to-market strategy via Google Cloud Marketplace to augment Pindrop’s products with Google Cloud capabilities in AI, ML, analytics, and more.

“This is another historic moment for Pindrop, and we are thrilled about the partnership with Google Cloud. Together with Google Cloud, we are uniquely positioned to offer customers something genuinely innovative and drive toward our shared vision in the modern contact center world,” said Vijay Balasubramaniyan, CEO and co-founder at Pindrop. “By partnering with Google Cloud, we are truly on the path to delivering on our mission of making technology more human and helping our clients open new worlds by unlocking the power of the human voice.”

“Securing voice-driven call center and support services is a critical requirement for the enterprise technology stack today,” said Nirav Sheth, Director of Partnerships, Google Cloud. “We're thrilled to have innovative technology businesses like Pindrop building on Google Cloud. With Pindrop’s solutions available on Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations will be able to easily deploy Pindrop in their cloud environment and provide AI-enhanced experiences that prioritize secure, satisfactory customer interactions.”

Pindrop helps organizations across financial services, insurance, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications secure voice interactions with passive voice authentication and streamlined automatic number identification (ANI) verification solutions. By deploying Pindrop solutions in their multicloud environments, customers are empowered with the technologies needed to reduce costs associated to fraud loss and increase positive customer care experiences in the call center. A recent Pindrop commissioned Forrester TEI study found that Pindrop customers, who participated in the study, experienced a 10% increase in operational gains for call centers, 15% reduction in fraud incidents and losses, and improved call containment in the IVR by 2% leading to a better experience for customers and employees.

In an increasingly digital world, Pindrop lets people use their voice to seamlessly connect to, enter and unlock new experiences while helping safeguard their privacy. Using its patented voice authentication technology, Pindrop is leading the way to the future of voice by establishing the standard for identity, security, and intelligence for voice interactions. Working with some of the world’s biggest banks, insurers, and retailers, Pindrop enables customers to quickly, conveniently, and securely connect to the information and resources they need. Its voice authentication technology analyzes unique features within the human voice and surrounding audio that enables its customers to prevent fraud and deliver exceptional customer experiences in call centers, when obtaining information from smart devices, and even when activating cars. A privately held company, Pindrop is venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Citi Ventures, Felicis Ventures, CapitalG, GV, IVP, and Vitruvian Partners. Visit pindrop.com for more information.