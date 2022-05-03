Carmelina Capital Partners Announces Sale of Florachem

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--An affiliate of Carmelina Capital, LLC (“Carmelina”), a private investment firm that partners with owner-operators, has completed the sale of Florachem Holdings, LLC (“Florachem” or the “Company”) to funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP (“SK Capital”), a private investment firm focused on the specialty materials, specialty chemicals, and pharmaceuticals sectors.

Florachem is a leading manufacturer and supplier of natural plant-based ingredients including citrus, pine, and specialty rosin resins. The Company’s high quality natural products help their global customer base improve product performance with sustainable, clean-label ingredients. Florachem partners with industry leading customers across diverse end markets including flavor and fragrance, personal care, industrial, and coatings and adhesives.

Florachem, led by President and CEO, Jon Leonard, is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida where it has world-class citrus and pine manufacturing and research and development capabilities. Additionally, the Company is in the process of completing the construction of a new state of the art, food-grade manufacturing facility that will expand Florachem’s capacity, add new capabilities, and support the Company’s strategic expansion of its natural citrus ingredient product line.

Massumi + Consoli LLP acted as legal counsel to Carmelina.

