DreamBox Learning® and ClassLink Partner to Accelerate Student Learning this Summer

DreamBox Learning, Inc. ("DreamBox®"), the leading education technology provider and pioneer of intelligent adaptive learning, today announced a new partnership with ClassLink, a global education provider of access and analytics products that creates more time for learning while helping schools better understand digital engagement. ClassLink's more than 16 million students and educators now have easy access to DreamBox's personalized math and reading solutions proven to accelerate student learning achievement through an exclusive summer program.

DreamBox is the only dual-discipline solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading. Additionally, as schools rapidly deployed education technology solutions during the pandemic, DreamBox’s reading and mathematics solutions, offered in both English and Spanish, continue to stand out in the market for their proven impact on student learning on accelerated timelines. Most recently, DreamBox’s personalized solutions were named a finalist by both EdTech Digest and SIIA CODiE Awards.

“We’re thrilled to partner with ClassLink to offer more teachers and students engaging mathematics and reading learning solutions that increase student achievement with just one hour of usage a week,” said Jessie Woolley-Wilson, President and CEO of DreamBox Learning. “As districts plan for summer learning and a new school year ahead, DreamBox is a trusted partner to support educators with actionable insights into student learning, while fostering learning growth, competence, and confidence for all students – regardless of race, gender, or zip code.”

Throughout the pandemic, DreamBox school district customers have continued to experience student learning growth. A recent study of Pinellas County Schools found that students who completed an average of five or more DreamBox lessons per week (30 to 60 minutes total) for eight weeks increased more than five national achievement percentile points compared to students with low DreamBox usage.

“Supporting educators is incredibly important and helping with summer programs for learning acceleration is particularly timely. This partnership between ClassLink and DreamBox demonstrates our enduring commitment to make high-quality content easy to access, particularly in the core learning areas of mathematics and reading,” said ClassLink CEO Berj Akian.

About DreamBox Learning

DreamBox Learning, the leading K-12 education technology provider, is radically transforming the way the world learns. As the only dual-discipline solution rated “Strong” by Johns Hopkins’ EvidenceforESSA.org in both mathematics and reading, DreamBox uniquely provides schools high-quality adaptive learning solutions independently proven to accelerate student growth. Built by teachers and for teachers, DreamBox empowers educators with robust data analytics and content-specific professional development solutions to complement instruction. DreamBox supports 400,000 educators and approximately 6 million students in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and throughout the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.dreambox.com.

About ClassLink

ClassLink is a global education provider of access and analytics products that create more time for learning and help schools better understand digital engagement. As leading advocates for open data standards, we offer instant access to apps and files with single sign-on, streamline class rostering, automate account provisioning, and provide actionable analytics. ClassLink empowers 16 million students and staff in over 2,200 school systems. Visit www.classlink.com to learn more.