Sales Development and Talent Platform Volley Completes Successful Highline Beta Venture Studio Engagement

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highline Beta, a team of venture builders that empowers business leaders to build successful startups, today announced that it has successfully completed its Venture Studio engagement with Volley, a company that helps B2B companies connect with their prospects by scaling personalized, hyper-relevant outreach. CEO Ian Carnevale and the Highline Beta team took Volley from concept and market discovery through validation, culminating in an initial funding round.

Volley was founded by Carnevale, whose previous company, Andela, a global talent marketplace connecting leading organizations with highly skilled technologists in emerging markets, has raised more than $375 million from investors including SoftBank Vision Fund, Google Ventures, and Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, “We had a clear vision for Volley, and we wanted to get there as quickly as possible. Highline Beta was a true partner for us, and played an integral role in our first year.”

Marcus Daniels, Founding Partner and CEO of Highline Beta, says, “Volley was the ideal fit for our venture studio because we could help Ian build the product quickly, grow the team, get in market and demonstrate initial traction. We became pseudo co-founders for Volley during a quick sprint to get the company ready for the next stage.”

Highline Beta’s venture studio works with corporate partners and founders to build, launch and invest in new startups. The company works across multiple verticals with the goal of helping large companies identify new growth opportunities that can lead to spin-out startups, bringing in the necessary founder, resources and funding to succeed.

Daniels adds that, "For a startup to succeed, you need a million different things to happen at the same time. You need to uncover new growth opportunity areas, find a great founder, identify the target customers, build the right product, implement a smart go-to-market strategy and ensure you have the right funding in place. That's what the Highline Beta Venture Studio does - it brings all of these things together in the right order at the right time, and Volley is just our latest success story."

ABOUT HIGHLINE BETA: Highline Beta is a hybrid corporate venture studio and venture capital firm that works with global enterprises including RBC, Intuit, AB InBev and invests in startups that pilot with corporations to drive growth innovation. The company is headquartered in Toronto and has offices worldwide.

ABOUT VOLLEY: Volley helps B2B companies stand out from the crowd and convert more leads using research, intent signals, and data. The company is headquartered in Toronto.