Scale Computing Partners with Servix to Deliver a Leading Hyperconverged Infrastructure Solution to the Brazilian IT Market

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scale Computing, a market leader in edge computing, virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, today announced its partnership with Servix, one of the largest technology integrators in Latin America. Servix will now deliver simple, reliable, affordable, and easy-to-deploy infrastructure solutions to the IT market in Brazil via Scale Computing’s award-winning HC3 virtualization platform, while simultaneously expanding its partner community in the region.

Together, Scale Computing and Servix are bringing a virtualization alternative to customers and partners in Brazil. The Scale Computing virtualization platform combines servers, storage, and virtualization into a single solution to make IT infrastructure easier for organizations of every size. Whether an organization has one IT administrator or hundreds, the award-winning Scale Computing hyperconverged infrastructure eliminates complexity, lowers costs, and frees up management time.

Many of today’s virtualization solutions consist of multiple vendor products, making them more complicated and expensive than necessary. Moreover, properly configuring disparate server and storage components takes up valuable department resources, and that's even before a company has installed and configured hypervisors or tested for compatibility and performance. Scale Computing’s virtualization software and appliances, meanwhile, are based on patented technologies designed from the ground up to minimize infrastructure complexity and cost. Whether an organization is considering migrating from its existing virtualization platform or is virtualizing from scratch for the first time, Scale Computing’s hyperconverged approach is the shortest path to affordable virtualization that’s easy to deploy, easy to manage, and easy to scale.

“To navigate today’s complex infrastructure environments, businesses need flexibility, scalability, and resiliency. Scale Computing has a strong reputation for delivering results to IT operation leaders around the world, and we’re thrilled to be offering the HC3 solutions to Brazil. This partnership further demonstrates our commitment to providing our partners and customers with the most innovative and reliable solutions,” said Cleber Calejon, CEO, Servix.

Scale Computing continues to be the top choice for organizations thanks to the simplicity, efficiency, and innovation of Scale Computing software. Automated machine learning capabilities found in the company’s solutions mean that the typical Scale Computing customer sees a reduction in on-going management costs of between 60 and 80 percent.

"Servix is a leading HCI integrator in Brazil, and we are proud to be partnering with an IT organization that is so forward thinking, embracing new technology as it makes sense for their customer base,” said Scott Mann, VP of Sales, ROW & Global Channel Chief, Scale Computing.

To learn about migrating from your existing virtualization platform or are virtualizing from scratch for the first time, please visit - https://servix.com/solucoes/#2

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Scale Computing software eliminates the need for traditional virtualization software, disaster recovery software, servers, and shared storage, replacing these with a fully integrated, highly available system for running applications. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, the self-healing platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights, Spiceworks, TechValidate and TrustRadius.

About Servix

SERVIX is an integrator of solutions with more than 25 years of performance in the IT infrastructure market. From partnerships with leading companies in this market, SERVIX offers state-of-the-art technology and customized solutions in the areas of storage and data protection, application acceleration and load balancing, disaster recovery, security, consolidation and server and networking virtualization.