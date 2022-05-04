UiPath Announces New MuleSoft Certified Connector

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UiPath (NYSE: PATH) today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program with the release of a MuleSoft Certified Connector for the UiPath Platform. MuleSoft Certified Connectors, accessible on MuleSoft’s Anypoint Exchange, are developed by MuleSoft’s partners and developer community and have been reviewed and certified by MuleSoft. The UiPath connector allows companies to simplify integration to the UiPath Platform and enables them to build seamless automations while harmonizing different integration approaches that address highly complex needs with scale and flexibility.

Customers can address more use cases by combining MuleSoft with the UiPath Platform. This integration makes it easy to invoke or retrieve information from within an application and seamlessly integrate software robots into the local software ecosystem. For example, pre-determined events, such as an account update in a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system, can trigger a robot to run a specific business workflow.

“UiPath has always been an open platform,” said Dhruv Asher, UiPath SVP of Business Development and Product Alliances. “Our partnership with MuleSoft provides customers more choices across their automation journey and demonstrates our continued investment in the Salesforce ecosystem.”

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation, and HCM, as well as across industries, including financial services, healthcare, retail, and media and telecom. Using MuleSoft, technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency by making it possible for companies to turn every asset in their organization – data, bots, and applications – into reusable building blocks to scale and increase the speed of work.

MuleSoft customers can learn more about the MuleSoft Certified Connector for UiPath by visiting https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/com.mulesoft.connectors/mule4-uipath-connector/.

UiPath customers can learn more about how to integrate data from siloed apps and systems faster and automate complete workflows more efficiently with MuleSoft at: https://www.mulesoft.com/platform/enterprise-integration.

About UiPath

UiPath has a vision to deliver the Fully Automated Enterprise™, one where companies use automation to unlock their greatest potential. UiPath offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining the leading Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution with a full suite of capabilities that enable every organization to rapidly scale digital business operations.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.