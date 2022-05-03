Gateway Team Members Included in Scotsman Guide’s Top Women Originators

TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gateway Mortgage, a division of Gateway First Bank, is proud to announce 10 of its team members have been named Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide. This award is based on 2021 mortgage production.

Scotsman Guide introduced the inaugural Top Women Originators ranking in 2018 to celebrate outstanding women in the mortgage industry. These rankings draw upon thousands of submissions by mortgage professionals in the magazine’s annual Top Originators list. The mortgage industry is made up of people from all walks of life, and Top Women Originators is an important benchmark in celebrating diversity and success.

Gateway would like to recognize the following team members:

Paddi Bailey

Christine Baker

Jo Crozier

Deborah Huddleston

Kandi Jones

Mary Kolb

Amanda Landers

Kathy Tautfest

Jill Taylor

Teri Treadway

“At Gateway, we take pride in having a talented and hardworking team committed to the communities they serve, and these team members are a testament to that,” said Scott Gesell, CEO at Gateway. “The team members recognized as Top Women Originators by Scotsman Guide this year have proven their strong commitment to customer satisfaction. I am thrilled to congratulate them on this well-deserved achievement.”

“Gateway is fortunate to have many successful women on our team,” explained Steven Plaisance, Gateway’s President of Mortgage Banking. “Their dedication to providing outstanding customer service is a huge contributor to our continued growth.”

About Gateway First Bank

Gateway First Bank is a leading financial institution that provides banking and mortgage services for consumers and commercial customers. Headquartered in Jenks, Oklahoma, Gateway is a $1.9 billion asset sized bank with a significant mortgage operation. Gateway is one of the largest banking operations in Oklahoma and mortgage operations in the United States with eight bank branches in Oklahoma, over 170 mortgage centers in 43 states, and over 1,600 employees. Learn more at www.GatewayFirst.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender (NMLS 7233)