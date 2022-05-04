GRS Welcomes New Partner in MENA Region as Global Growth Continues

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global loss adjuster Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of P&C claims adjusting, complex/large loss and environmental risk management solutions, has delivered further growth in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region with the announcement of a strategic partnership that will enhance the delivery of specialty services to the Israeli and wider markets. Zagul Loss Adjusters & Surveyors, based in Israel, becomes a GRS global network partner.

The deal continues GRS’ international growth, specifically within its Complex Claims Solutions business. Today’s agreement will build on the organic and acquisitional growth over the past 12 months and GRS’ efforts to create a comprehensive regional footprint in the MENA region.

“I am delighted to announce this news, having enjoyed a long and successful relationship with Tom Zagul and his colleagues, working on behalf of local and international markets in the region,” said Adam Humphrey, CEO of GRS International. “It is our aim to partner with the best in class, and Tom certainly meets that description. We look forward to continuing to work together on behalf of our clients.”

GRS President and Group CEO Kip Radigan said: “We are delighted to have been able to reach agreement with Tom and his team for a partnership which has true benefits for both companies and more importantly our clients. We each provide access and expertise that will enhance our collective ability to deliver market-leading services across the globe. We see the agreement as a significant step in our ongoing efforts to expand our Complex Claims Solutions capabilities.”

Mike Reeves, Director of the GRS Global Network, said “We have capabilities that will support Zagul Loss Adjusters & Surveyors, and in turn they will provide access to an important market. The partnership reflects a meeting of two market leaders who are continually looking to go one step further for their clients.”

Tom Zagul, CEO of Zagul Loss Adjusters & Surveyors, added: “We have worked with Adam for many years and we share a vision to deliver a comprehensive service to our clients in what is becoming an ever more complex claims environment. Our partnership will enhance our ability to meet those needs.”

