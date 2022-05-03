Bright Horizons Family Solutions Reports First Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

NEWTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bright Horizons Family Solutions® Inc. (NYSE: BFAM), a leading provider of high-quality education and care solutions designed to help employers support employees across life and career stages, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2022 and revised financial guidance for 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights (compared to First Quarter 2021):

Revenue of $460 million (increase of 18%)

Income from operations of $31 million (increase of 127%)

Net income of $19 million and diluted earnings per common share of $0.33 (increases of 172% and 175%, respectively)

Non-GAAP measures

Adjusted income from operations* of $31 million (increase of 127%)

Adjusted EBITDA* of $63 million (increase of 36%)

Adjusted net income* of $28 million and diluted adjusted earnings per common share* of $0.47 (increases of 100% and 104%, respectively)

“ We are pleased with our start to 2022, as we continue to make progress from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Stephen Kramer, Chief Executive Officer. “ Our growing list of client partners demonstrates the increasing focus and impact our services have on working parents, adult learners and the employers who rely on the talent and dedication of their diverse workforces.”

“ With each month of the recovery, we see the unique strength and resilience of our business model, and our expanding service offerings are reaching a broader population of workers, thereby meeting the evolving needs of our clients,” Kramer continued. “ We are privileged to support families so they can thrive and prosper at work and at home, and to help so many adult learners grow and develop in their careers by advancing their education while they work.”

First Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue increased $69.6 million, or 18%, in the first quarter of 2022 from the first quarter of 2021, primarily attributable to enrollment gains at our centers, and to a lesser extent, expanded sales and utilization of back-up care and other educational advisory services. While we continued to see steady gains in enrollment in our child care centers during the quarter, our centers are still operating below pre-COVID-19 enrollment levels during this re-ramping phase.

Income from operations was $31.2 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $13.7 million for the first quarter of 2021, representing a 127% increase. The increase in income from operations reflects improved gross profit contributions in the full service center-based child care segment arising from increased enrollment and a higher level of support from government programs compared to the prior year. This increase was partially offset by a reduction in income from operations in our back-up care services that reflects the shift in service delivery mix back towards pre-COVID-19 levels, with increasing utilization of traditional in-home and center-based care compared to the prior year. Net income was $19.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $7.1 million for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of 172% due to the increase in income from operations noted above, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. Diluted earnings per common share was $0.33 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.12 for the first quarter of 2021.

In the first quarter of 2022, adjusted EBITDA* increased $16.5 million, or 36%, to $62.8 million, and adjusted income from operations* increased $17.5 million, or 127%, to $31.2 million from the first quarter of 2021, due primarily to the increase in gross profit in the full service center-based child care segment, partially offset by reduced contributions from our back-up care services. Adjusted net income* increased by $13.9 million, or 100%, to $27.7 million, due to the increase in income from operations, partially offset by a higher effective tax rate. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share* was $0.47 for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $0.23 for the same period in 2021.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had more than 1,350 client relationships with employers across a diverse array of industries, and operated 1,019 early education and child care centers with the capacity to serve approximately 114,500 children and their families, of which 989 early education and child care centers were open.

*Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation expense, and at times, non-recurring costs. Adjusted income from operations represents income from operations before non-recurring costs. Adjusted net income represents net income determined in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense, and non-recurring costs, and the income tax provision (benefit) thereon. Diluted adjusted earnings per common share is a non-GAAP measure, calculated using adjusted net income. These non-GAAP measures are more fully described and are reconciled from the respective measures determined under GAAP in “Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures” and the attached table “ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations,” respectively.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Bright Horizons has a strong balance sheet, with $257 million of cash and cash equivalents and $400 million available for borrowing under the revolving credit facility at March 31, 2022. In the three months ended March 31, 2022, we generated approximately $58.6 million of cash from operations, compared to $68.3 million for the same period in 2021, and made investments in fixed assets and other investments totaling $9.4 million, compared to $22.3 million for the same period in the prior year.

2022 Revised Outlook

Although the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect our global operations, we remain focused on our strategic priorities to deliver high-quality education, care and workforce services. Based on current trends and expectations, we have revised 2022 guidance and we currently expect fiscal year 2022 revenue to be in the range of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion, and diluted adjusted earnings per common share in the range of $3.05 to $3.25. The Company will provide additional information on its outlook during its earnings conference call.

Conference Call

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company’s actual results may vary significantly from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “projects,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates” or “anticipates,” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts, including statements regarding the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, operating expectations, the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our operations, our investments, impact of our services, our market position, our client relations and partners, our future opportunities and business model, our post-pandemic recovery, enrollment levels, long-term growth and value, estimated effective tax rate and tax expense and benefits, our care solutions and expanded service offerings, our ability to respond to changing demands, our future business and financial performance, and our 2022 financial guidance. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, prolonged disruptions to our operations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, including current conditions and future developments in the public health arena; the continued impact of COVID-19 on the global economy; developments in the persistence and treatment of COVID-19 and its variants; the approval, delivery, effectiveness and public acceptance of vaccines for adults and children; vaccine and workplace mandates; the availability or lack of government support; changes in the demand for child care, dependent care and other workplace solutions, including variations in enrollment trends and lower than expected demand from employer sponsor clients as well as variations in return to work protocols; the constrained labor market for teachers and staff and ability to hire and retain talent; the possibility that acquisitions may disrupt our operations and expose us to additional risk; increased costs resulting from recommended or mandated enhanced health and safety protocols and physical distancing; our ability to pass on our increased costs; our indebtedness and the terms of such indebtedness; our ability to withstand seasonal fluctuations in the demand for our services; our ability to implement our growth strategies successfully; changes in tax rates or policies or in rates of inflation; and other risks and uncertainties more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed February 25, 2022, and other factors disclosed from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this release and we do not undertake to publicly update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) throughout this press release, the Company has provided non-GAAP measurements - adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share - which present operating results on a basis adjusted for certain items. The Company uses these non-GAAP measures as key performance indicators for the purpose of evaluating performance internally, and in connection with determining incentive compensation for Company management, including executive officers. Adjusted EBITDA is also used in connection with the determination of certain ratio requirements under our credit agreement. We also believe these non-GAAP measures provide investors with useful information with respect to our historical operations. These non-GAAP measures are not intended to replace, and should not be considered superior to, the presentation of our financial results in accordance with GAAP. The use of the terms adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share may differ from similar measures reported by other companies and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures.

With respect to our outlook for diluted adjusted earnings per common share, we do not provide the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or corresponding reconciliation to such GAAP financial measure on a forward-looking basis. We are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort certain items such as the timing and amount of excess income tax benefits, transaction costs, non-recurring costs, as well as gains or losses from the early retirement of debt and the outcome from legal proceedings. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors outside our management’s control, and could significantly impact, either individually or in the aggregate, our future period earnings per common share as calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

For more information regarding adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income from operations, adjusted net income and diluted adjusted earnings per common share, please see the reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures in the attached table “ Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations.”

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.

Bright Horizons® is a leading global provider of high-quality early education and child care, back-up care, and workforce education services. For 35 years, we have partnered with employers to support workforces by providing services that help working families and employees thrive personally and professionally. Bright Horizons operates approximately 1,000 early education and child care centers in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and India, and serves more than 1,350 of the world’s leading employers. Bright Horizons’ early education and child care centers, back-up child and elder care, and workforce education programs help employees succeed at each life and career stage. For more information, go to www.brighthorizons.com.

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 % 2021 % (In thousands, except share data) Revenue $ 460,409 100.0 % $ 390,840 100.0 % Cost of services 350,350 76.1 % 309,482 79.2 % Gross profit 110,059 23.9 % 81,358 20.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 71,746 15.6 % 60,110 15.4 % Amortization of intangible assets 7,149 1.5 % 7,540 1.9 % Income from operations 31,164 6.8 % 13,708 3.5 % Interest expense — net (7,046 ) (1.6 )% (9,016 ) (2.3 )% Income before income tax 24,118 5.2 % 4,692 1.2 % Income tax benefit (expense) (4,712 ) (1.0 )% 2,440 0.6 % Net income $ 19,406 4.2 % $ 7,132 1.8 % Earnings per common share: Common stock — basic $ 0.33 $ 0.12 Common stock — diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.12 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Common stock — basic 59,094,724 60,594,947 Common stock — diluted 59,415,345 61,325,973

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (In thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,227 $ 260,980 Accounts receivable — net 187,705 210,971 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 76,141 68,320 Total current assets 521,073 540,271 Fixed assets — net 583,174 598,134 Goodwill 1,470,154 1,481,725 Other intangible assets — net 243,423 251,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets 683,547 696,425 Other assets 92,752 72,460 Total assets $ 3,594,123 $ 3,640,047 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 16,000 $ 16,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 205,404 197,366 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 90,152 87,341 Deferred revenue and other current liabilities 287,053 321,468 Total current liabilities 598,609 622,175 Long-term debt — net 972,692 976,396 Operating lease liabilities 689,629 703,911 Deferred income taxes 54,932 48,509 Other long-term liabilities 105,755 109,780 Total liabilities 2,421,617 2,460,771 Total stockholders’ equity 1,172,506 1,179,276 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,594,123 $ 3,640,047

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 19,406 $ 7,132 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,576 27,282 Stock-based compensation expense 6,096 5,306 Deferred income taxes 376 1,016 Other non-cash adjustments — net 159 (964 ) Changes in assets and liabilities 6,945 28,523 Net cash provided by operating activities 58,558 68,295 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of fixed assets — net (11,595 ) (14,054 ) Proceeds from the maturity of debt securities and sale of other investments 5,569 6,000 Purchases of debt securities and other investments (3,180 ) (5,269 ) Payments and settlements for acquisitions — net of cash acquired (147 ) (8,961 ) Net cash used in investing activities (9,353 ) (22,284 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Principal payments of long-term debt (4,000 ) (2,688 ) Purchase of treasury stock (39,913 ) — Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of stock options and restricted stock (3,174 ) (5,845 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of options and restricted stock upon purchase 8,823 22,432 Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions (13,865 ) — Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (52,129 ) 13,899 Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (605 ) (539 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,529 ) 59,371 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — beginning of period 265,281 388,465 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — end of period $ 261,752 $ 447,836

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(Unaudited) Full service center-based child care Back-up care Educational advisory and other services Total (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Revenue $ 353,932 $ 80,844 $ 25,633 $ 460,409 Income from operations 7,161 20,458 3,545 31,164 Adjusted income from operations 7,161 20,458 3,545 31,164 As a percentage of revenue 2 % 25 % 14 % 7 % Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Revenue $ 290,319 $ 76,355 $ 24,166 $ 390,840 Income (loss) from operations (17,967 ) 27,190 4,485 13,708 Adjusted income (loss) from operations (17,967 ) 27,190 4,485 13,708 As a percentage of revenue (6 )% 36 % 19 % 4 %

BRIGHT HORIZONS FAMILY SOLUTIONS INC.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 (In thousands, except share data) Net income $ 19,406 $ 7,132 Interest expense — net 7,046 9,016 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,712 (2,440 ) Depreciation 18,427 19,742 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 7,149 7,540 EBITDA 56,740 40,990 As a percentage of revenue 12 % 10 % Additional adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (b) 6,096 5,306 Other costs — — Total adjustments 6,096 5,306 Adjusted EBITDA $ 62,836 $ 46,296 As a percentage of revenue 14 % 12 % Income from operations $ 31,164 $ 13,708 Other costs — — Adjusted income from operations $ 31,164 $ 13,708 As a percentage of revenue 7 % 4 % Net income $ 19,406 $ 7,132 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,712 (2,440 ) Income before income tax 24,118 4,692 Amortization of intangible assets (a) 7,149 7,540 Stock-based compensation expense (b) 6,096 5,306 Other costs — — Adjusted income before income tax 37,363 17,538 Adjusted income tax expense (c) (9,640 ) (3,683 ) Adjusted net income $ 27,723 $ 13,855 As a percentage of revenue 6 % 4 % Weighted average common shares outstanding — diluted 59,415,345 61,325,973 Diluted adjusted earnings per common share $ 0.47 $ 0.23