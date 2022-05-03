Harris Williams Advises Imperial Dade on its Pending Investment from Advent International

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it is advising Imperial Dade, a portfolio company of Bain Capital Private Equity, on its pending investment from Advent International (Advent) and funds managed by Bain Capital. Imperial Dade is the leading distributor of foodservice packaging, facilities maintenance supplies and equipment in North America. The transaction is being led by Bob Baltimore, Graham Gillam, Rob Devlin, Phil Ashkenaz, Marlee Crossen and Lester Coleman of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group.

“We are excited to see this strategic partnership come together with Advent and Bain Capital Private Equity. Bain Capital Private Equity has been a fantastic partner that has shared Imperial Dade’s vision and helped them grow into the exceptional business they are today,” said Bob Baltimore, a managing director at Harris Williams.

“It has been a privilege to have partnered with Bob Tillis, Jason Tillis and the entire Imperial Dade team over the last five years and through multiple transactions, and to watch the tremendous success they have had building the business. This is an exciting new chapter in the company’s history, and we look forward to seeing Imperial Dade continue to prosper alongside Bain Capital Private Equity and Advent,” said Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams.

Imperial Dade is the leading independently owned and operated distributor of foodservice packaging, facilities maintenance supplies and equipment in North America.

Bain Capital Private Equity has partnered closely with management teams to provide the strategic resources that build great companies and help them thrive since its founding in 1984. Bain Capital Private Equity's global team of more than 250 investment professionals creates value for its portfolio companies through its global platform and depth of expertise in key vertical industries including healthcare, consumer/retail, financial and business services, industrials, and technology, media and telecommunications. Bain Capital has 22 offices on four continents. The firm has made primary or add-on investments in more than 1,000 companies since its inception. In addition to private equity, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including credit, public equity, venture capital and real estate, managing approximately $160 billion in total and leveraging the firm's shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.

Founded in 1984, Advent is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 390 private equity investments across 41 countries and has $88 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 265 private equity investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer, and leisure; and technology. For over 35 years, Advent has been dedicated to international investing and remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

Harris Williams, an investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, advocates for sellers and buyers of companies worldwide through critical milestones and provides thoughtful advice during the lives of their businesses. By collaborating as one firm across Industry Groups and geographies, the firm helps its clients achieve outcomes that support their objectives and strategically create value. Harris Williams is committed to execution excellence and to building enduring, valued relationships that are based on mutual trust. Harris Williams is a subsidiary of the PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC).

Harris Williams’ Specialty Distribution Group has experience across a variety of sectors, including automotive and heavy duty aftermarket; building products; consumer; electrical and communications; foodservice; healthcare; industrial; and technology. For more information on the firm’s Specialty Distribution Group, visit the Specialty Distribution Group’s section of the Harris Williams website.

Harris Williams LLC is a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is a private limited company incorporated under English law with its registered office at 8th Floor, 20 Farringdon Street, London EC4A 4AB, UK, registered with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales (registration number 07078852). Harris Williams & Co. Ltd is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH is registered in the commercial register of the local court of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, under HRB 107540. The registered address is Bockenheimer Landstrasse 33-35, 60325 Frankfurt am Main, Germany (email address: hwgermany@harriswilliams.com). Geschäftsführer/Directors: Jeffery H. Perkins, Paul Poggi. (VAT No. DE321666994). Harris Williams is a trade name under which Harris Williams LLC, Harris Williams & Co. Ltd and Harris Williams & Co. Corporate Finance Advisors GmbH conduct business.