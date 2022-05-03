Keystone Adds Texas Agency Trimble-Batjer Insurance to its Growing Network

NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Keystone, the fourth largest participant-owned insurance agency network in the nation, named Trimble-Batjer Insurance Associates, LLP of San Angelo and San Antonio to its quickly growing network of Texas agencies.

“We are truly honored to have such a historic agency join the Keystone family! These are certainly exciting times for us in Texas,” said State Vice President Meghan Pizzolato. “The agents at Trimble-Batjer bring over 130 years of expertise in the Texas market to our network, and their culture of lifelong relationships and exceptional service aligns perfectly with ours. The agency’s vision for the future is bright, and we feel privileged to serve them as they execute their plans for growth and future expansion.”

“We are excited to be one of the first Keystone agencies in Texas! Trimble-Batjer has a strong commitment to remain independent, and Keystone brings so much value to our agency,” explained Agency Principal Jeff Stewart. “The resources they offer will be a huge benefit to our customers, both now and in the future! From the moment we met the folks at Keystone, it was obvious that they were knowledgeable and genuine. We are ready to take full advantage of Keystone’s national presence and we’re excited to help them grow in Texas. Keystone is where we need to be!”

About Trimble-Batjer Insurance Associates, LLP – Trimble-Batjer Insurance was established in San Angelo in 1883 and is one of the oldest and most respected names in the Texas insurance market. The agency focuses on commercial insurance and bonds, including oil & gas, farm & ranch, construction, manufacturing, non-profits, and more. The agency has a newer location in San Antonio, which allowed them to bring the same exceptional, hands-on service they have been providing for over 100 years in West Texas, to an even larger swath of the state. Licensed in over 30 states, Trimble-Batjer serves the needs of Texans whose businesses take them far away from home, or clients who have businesses far away from Texas. For more, visit https://trimble-batjer.com/.

About Keystone Insurers Group (Keystone) -- Keystone started in 1983 when four independent insurance agencies teamed up to pool their experience and expertise. This small group believed that agencies could be stronger and more successful if they linked arms -- a passion and spirit that continues. Growing to almost 300 independent agency partners in 18 states, Keystone provides its agents with a community of like-minded agencies, industry expertise and access to specialized products for their clients. Keystone is ranked number four on Insurance Journal's 2021 list of Top 20 Property/Casualty Agency Partnerships. For more information, go to www.keystoneinsgrp.com.