iQor Selects Snowflake for Near Infinite Scalability in the Data Cloud

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As a leader in digital business process outsourcing (BPO) capabilities, iQor has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, to drive efficiency by consolidating data into a single secure environment in the Snowflake Data Cloud. With Snowflake, iQor will expand access to customer insights and elevate the customer experience (CX).

“Snowflake’s Data Cloud will provide iQor with a consolidated view of our data for enhanced data analytics as part of our already robust digital processes. By harnessing tools that complement our comprehensive digital strategy, we will generate greater efficiencies that support exceptional customer and client experiences,” said iQor President and CEO Gary Praznik.

As part of a unified secure data lake strategy, all data is indexed and accessible through business intelligence tools to provide insights and analyses from a reliable single site to share within the organization and with clients. This empowers iQor’s data analysts to streamline processes and access information faster to produce meaningful business insights and support client needs. Further, it offers virtually unlimited and immediate cloud-based scalability without the need for additional hardware or data centers.

“Incorporating Snowflake into iQor’s digital ecosystem supports enhanced data management, security, governance, high availability, and resiliency to reduce risk and improve operational efficiency,” said Tarn Shant, senior vice president of Transformation and Governance at iQor.

Snowflake further provides iQor with a secure collaboration hub and an elastic engine to power many workloads, free from concurrency issues, to enhance access to data and analysis for business value.

About iQor

iQor is a managed services provider of customer engagement and technology-enabled business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions comprised of 35,000 amazing employees spanning 10 countries. We are passionate about delivering an outstanding omnichannel customer experience for brands across the globe. Harnessing intelligent CX technology that can scale teams anywhere, our BPO solutions create happy employees and delighted customers. Our irresistible culture results in a smile with each interaction to create optimal customer experiences. We enable diverse teams to scale our BPO digital solutions from local to global to create the CX experience brands demand to win and keep customers. Read, see, and hear more at iQor.com.