Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and ARC Resources Sign Long-Term Integrated Production Marketing Transaction

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Corpus Christi Liquefaction Stage III, LLC (“Corpus Christi Stage III”), has entered into a long-term Integrated Production Marketing (“IPM”) gas supply agreement with ARC Resources U.S. Corp (“ARC U.S.”), a subsidiary of ARC Resources, Ltd. (TSX: ARX), a leading natural gas producer in Canada.

Under the IPM agreement, ARC U.S. has agreed to sell 140,000 MMBtu per day of natural gas to Corpus Christi Stage III for a term of 15 years, commencing with commercial operations of Train 7 of the Corpus Christi Stage III Project. The LNG associated with this gas supply, approximately 0.85 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”), will be marketed by Cheniere. Cheniere will pay ARC U.S. an LNG-linked price for its gas, based on the Platts Japan Korea Marker (JKM), after deductions for fixed LNG shipping costs and a fixed liquefaction fee. ARC Resources, Ltd. will act as guarantor of the IPM agreement on behalf of ARC U.S. The IPM agreement is subject to Corpus Christi Stage III making a positive final investment decision to construct the Corpus Christi Stage III Project.

“We are pleased to enter into this long-term IPM agreement with one of Canada’s largest natural gas producers, enabling Canadian natural gas to reach international markets,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and CEO. “This commercial agreement further demonstrates Cheniere’s ability to create collaborative, innovative tailored solutions that meet the needs of our customers. This IPM agreement with ARC U.S. is expected to provide additional support to the Corpus Christi Stage III Project, which we expect to reach FID this summer.”

The Corpus Christi Stage III Project is being developed to include up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with a total expected nominal production capacity of over 10 mtpa.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 million tonnes per annum of LNG in operation. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ARC

ARC Resources Ltd. is a pure-play Montney producer and one of Canada's largest dividend-paying energy companies, featuring low-cost operations and leading ESG performance. ARC's investment-grade credit profile is supported by commodity and geographic diversity and robust risk management practices around all aspects of the business. ARC's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ARX.

