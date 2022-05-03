ImagineTime and Mango Billing Combine to Launch Comprehensive Accounting Software: Mango Practice Management

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImagineTime and Mango Billing, leading software providers for the accounting industry, announce the formation of Mango Practice Management, the most comprehensive practice management solution built for accountants, by accountants.

“With Mango, we are expanding the definition of traditional practice management from an internally focused solution to a full client collaboration suite, giving firms the ability to better interface with and onboard their clients,” said Carl Coe, CEO of Mango Practice Management. “Mango is the result of over 20 years of software development by accountants specifically for the accounting industry.”

The all-in-one practice management system is built on a completely modern technology stack and boasts a robust suite of practice management solutions and expands traditional practice management to include client onboarding, e-signature, and a unique approach to secure file sharing.

Users will enjoy a powerful lineup of offerings designed to provide all the tools they need to seamlessly and efficiently manage their practice, including:

Fully web-based, scalable, industry-ready products

Comprehensive practice management system including time tracking, invoicing, workflow, and data analytics

Native integrated payment processing

State-of-the-art secure file sharing, engagement letters, and electronic signature

Client portal with full document management

Integration with QuickBooks online and desktop.

With nearly 2,000 firms and 10,000 users already using Mango, the software is an industry-leading, tech-focused solution that increases firms’ revenue, saves time and resources, boosts productivity, and provides world-class support and service. The easy-to-use system combines proprietary secure file sharing and e-signature services with innovative tracking, invoicing and scheduling features, making it the perfect solution for both small and large firms.

Jim Kent of accounting firm James L. Kent, CPA, added: “I’m impressed with Mango’s features and user experience. It’s hands down the best software I’ve used in my practice. It streamlines all aspects of my firm and ensures I get paid more quickly. Everything about Mango caters to the needs of accountants – it does the heavy lifting of running my firm so that I can focus on my clients.”

About Mango Practice Management

Mango Practice Management is a leading practice management software built specifically for accountants, by accountants. The all-in-one solution features time and billing, due date and workflow management, electronic signature, and state-of-the-art file sharing through ImagineShare. Insightful reporting and analytics provide line of sight into improved efficiency and increased profitability. The company provides services to nearly 2,000 firms and 10,000+ users throughout the United States. To learn more, visit MangoPractice.com.