Seritage Growth Properties Signs 123,000 Square Foot Lease with Amazon at The Collection at UTC

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG) (the “Company”) a national owner and developer of 170 residential and mixed-use properties, and Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, today announced Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) (“Amazon”) has signed a lease for 123,000 square feet at The Collection at UTC in La Jolla, California, with plans to create more than 700 corporate and tech jobs over the coming years. The Collection at UTC is now 93% leased.

The Collection at UTC is a premier mixed-use project comprising approximately 13 acres and 212,000 square feet of Class A office, retail and restaurant space. Amazon will occupy the entire top two floors of The Collection, joining a diverse group of world-class tenants that includes Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids, Pacific Catch, CB2, Blue Bottle Coffee, Ideal Image, Madison Reed and more. The Collection represents a reimagining of former department store space into a dynamic array of uses and experiences that will define 21st century work and leisure. It is the first step in a multi-pronged vision to activate the broader site for a world class campus that includes life sciences, tech and residential uses.

“ Amazon’s commitment to The Collection is a testament to the quality of the asset and its exceptional location. We will continue to partner with the city of San Diego as we expand The Collection to create more spaces for the community, its residents and businesses to interact,” said Andrea Olshan, President and Chief Executive Officer. “ This agreement marks our largest office lease to date, is a significant step toward achieving our vision of The Collection as a premier mixed-use destination and is symbolic of the larger opportunity to create tech and life science hubs within our portfolio.”

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of diversified and mixed-use properties throughout the United States.

Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $91.8 billion in real estate assets under management, 582 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of December 31, 2021).

