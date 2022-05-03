XTM Signs With Massachusetts Restaurant Association

MIAMI & TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XTM, Inc. (“XTM” or the “Company”) (QB: XTMIF / CSE:PAID / FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce that it signed on with the Massachusetts Restaurant Association (MRA) to further its offering of Earned Wage Access and other hospitality employee benefits to MRA members through its digital payment platform.

With XTM’s growing footprint in the United States, now with close to 60 additional rooftops in various stages of onboarding within the past 30 days, it is leveraging an opportunity to further its reach with worthy partners such as the Massachusetts Restaurant Association and its members.

“XTM is ambitiously pursing the growth of our US footprint with partnerships and alliances with solid organizations such as the MRA,” said Marilyn Schaffer, CEO, XTM. “We are driving ways for restaurant operators to attract and retain great staff and achieve a healthy comeback from lengthy shutdowns; wellness realized both physically and financially.”

"The MRA is excited to welcome XTM as a member,” said Steve Clark, CEO MRA. “We are always looking for business partners that bring innovative solutions to the hospitality industry and our member operators. XTM's suite of services will provide added benefit to restaurant operators and their employees across Massachusetts."

Massachusetts is one o﻿﻿f the nation’s most flourishing restaurant environments with over 18,000 restaurants and growing daily. One out of every ten employees in the state are employed directly in or in supporting industries of the restaurant industry, an undeniable driving force in the state’s economy.

The MRA is the voice of expertise for the ﻿restaurant industry﻿ in Massachusetts manned with a powerful team of advocates with an impressive reputation. Known as the definitive voice of the state’s restaurant and hospitality industry in city halls and the state capital.

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com, is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space, helping businesses and service workers in the hospitality and personal care space disseminate and access earned wages and gratuities. XTM's Today™ Solution, comprised of a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features, is used by thousands of restaurants, salons and staff across Canada and the United States. XTM is a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist. Our technology is used by Restaurants, Salons and service staff at no charge to automate and expedite Earned Wage and Gratuity Access, increasing time and attendance and eliminating cash from ecosystems. XTM's Today solution drives operational efficiencies and delivers a bespoke user experience designed specifically for service workers.

