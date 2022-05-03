Sanrio® and Nike Debut Limited Edition Co-Branded Collection

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hello Kitty, known for spreading happiness across generations, has joined the distinguished sneaker and apparel brand, NIKE, Inc. to launch a limited edition collection. Both brands have a history of inspiring and innovating trends, and this historic partnership will help elevate the everyday through supercute personal style and expression.

The Hello Kitty and Nike collection features Sanrio’s signature kawaii style across Nike shirts, sweatpants, hoodies and the Nike Air Presto. The Hello Kitty Nike Air Presto is an ode to the 13 colorways that debuted in the model’s initial roll-out, with Hello Kitty taking center stage as the character representing this colorway. Additionally, much like Sanrio’s other product offerings, the details of the Hello Kitty Nike Air Presto design intentionally include moments of happiness and surprise with a Hello Kitty custom molded heel, surprise bow on the sneaker’s tongue along with sunshine and rainbows within the insoles.

“We’re so excited to finally unite our respective brand icons - Hello Kitty’s red bow and the Nike swoosh,” says Jill Koch, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Business Development at Sanrio, Inc. “We know that our friends and fans often use Hello Kitty as a muse for self-expression. This collection combines their connection with her alongside their love of Nike and its commitment to style and movement.”

This collaboration follows an unreleased Hello Kitty collection designed by Nike in partnership with Hiroshi Fujiwara in 2004, celebrating Hello Kitty’s 30th anniversary. Although the collection was never fully produced and released to the public, the partnership between the two brands has reached almost mythical proportions with super fans on the hunt ever since.

The highly anticipated collection, also including Kids footwear in Pre-School and Toddler sizing, will launch via Sanrio.com on May 10 and then via Nike SNKRS and select retailers worldwide.

About Sanrio®

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the “Small Gift, Big Smile®” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. For more information, NIKE, Inc.’s earnings releases and other financial information are available on the Internet at http:// investors.nike.com. Individuals can also visit http://news.nike.com and follow @NIKE.