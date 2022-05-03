Kaizen Clean Energy and ZincFive Develop Industry-First Microgrid Solution for EV Charging, Hydrogen Fueling, and Mission-Critical Backup Power

PORTLAND, Ore., & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaizen Clean Energy (KCE), a leader in hydrogen and Energy as a Service solutions, and ZincFive®, the world leader in nickel-zinc battery-based solutions for immediate power applications, announced today that they are developing an integrated distributed energy solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging, hydrogen fueling, and backup power for the grid and critical assets, including data centers.

KCE’s integrated solution comprises its commercially proven hydrogen generator, ZincFive’s immediate power nickel-zinc batteries, and fuel cells from PowerCell, a global supplier of fuel cell stacks and systems for stationary and mobile applications, to offer customers modular, scalable, sustainable, and economic fueling as a service.

KCE, ZincFive, and PowerCell will exhibit this industry-first solution at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California, on May 9-12, 2022.

This new solution provides:

The lowest delivered cost for hydrogen fueling and low fixed electricity cost, eliminating demand charge risk;

Up to 2,300 kg/day of hydrogen production (equivalent to 38 MWh of usable energy) in a 40-foot, movable containerized solution that can be islanded or grid-connected;

Increased safety with no risk of battery thermal runaway and small volume of hydrogen stored on site;

No capital cost with KCE’s “as a service” contract agreement.

“We are thrilled to work with ZincFive and PowerCell, whose values of safety, reliability, and environmental stewardship align with KCE’s corporate values,” said Robert Meaney, Co-CEO of KCE. “Integrating ZincFive’s immediate power battery electrochemistry and PowerCell’s fuel cells with our hydrogen generators enables the optimal power and energy performance in the smallest, safest, most cost-effective footprint to meet a growing industry demand for distributed, safe, reliable, and affordable hydrogen and energy.”

“Pairing ZincFive’s sustainable and high-power nickel-zinc battery solutions with KCE’s unique hydrogen generators will significantly reduce the cost of using hydrogen as an energy product,” said Tim Hysell, Co-founder and CEO of ZincFive. “With growing demand for distributed power, ZincFive is excited for the opportunities and market interest for an integrated power solution with KCE.”

KCE has started accepting pre-orders and plans to deploy a 20-foot, 150 kW solution with pilot customers in Q4 of 2022.

About Kaizen Clean Energy

KCE, a leader in hydrogen and Energy as a Service solutions headquartered in Houston, TX, is developing an integrated distributed energy solution for electric vehicle (EV) charging, hydrogen fueling, and distribution and backup power for the grid and critical assets, including data centers. KCE will offer its mobile microgrid to customers through an Energy as a Service contract, which eliminates capital expense and provides customers with the flexibility to scale with energy needs over time. For more information, visit www.kaizencleanenergy.com.

About ZincFive, Inc.

ZincFive is the world leader in innovation and delivery of nickel-zinc batteries and power solutions. With more than 90 patents awarded, ZincFive technology harnesses the power of good chemistry to propel the world forward. ZincFive technology leverages the safety and sustainability of nickel-zinc chemistry to provide high power density and performance to mission critical applications. ZincFive is a privately held company based in Tualatin, Oregon. For more information, visit www.zincfive.com.

