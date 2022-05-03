Cerus Corporation Announces New Manufacturing and Supply Agreement With Fresenius Kabi For INTERCEPT Blood System Sets

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cerus Corporation (Nasdaq: CERS) today announced that it has signed a ten-year agreement with Fresenius Kabi for the production of INTERCEPT Blood System sets. This new contract replaces the current one with Fresenius Kabi that was set to expire in July 2025.

“ Our long-standing partnership with Fresenius Kabi has enabled us to ramp the adoption of our pathogen inactivation technology broadly around the globe, as we work to fulfill our mission of making the INTERCEPT Blood System the standard of care in transfusion medicine,” said William ‘Obi’ Greenman, president and chief executive officer of Cerus. “ After working together for more than 20 years, we are pleased to have extended our partnership commitment to meet the capacity requirements necessitated by the growth of our global business. This new cooperation secures numerous benefits for our companies, our customers and our shareholders, and it makes our supply chain more robust as we grow over the next decade.”

Fresenius Kabi will continue producing sets for Cerus at its facility in La Châtre, France, and will also expand manufacturing operations to two new facilities, both located in the Caribbean. The addition of these sites will increase production volume for INTERCEPT Blood System sets and provide for the redundancy required for continuity of supply to Cerus’ large blood center and national transfusion service customers. Finally, with the expanded manufacturing footprint and increased production volumes, Cerus and Fresenius Kabi are focused on realizing additional economies of scale for both organizations.

“ Cerus has been a valued partner, and we are excited to be announcing this next stage of our longstanding partnership with them today,” stated Dr. Christian Hauer, Member of the Management Board Fresenius Kabi and President Fresenius Kabi MedTech. “ With the INTERCEPT Blood System, Cerus offers a best-in-class pathogen reduction technology that many blood centers, hospitals, and patients across the globe rely on. We look forward to continuing to help Cerus transform the transfusion medicine field and improve blood safety and availability around the world with our high-quality products.”

For over two decades, Cerus and Fresenius Kabi have collaborated to deliver pathogen inactivation for platelets and plasma around the globe, with cumulative doses of INTERCEPT blood components estimated to be in excess of 11 million since the products were first commercially launched.

ABOUT CERUS

Cerus Corporation is dedicated solely to safeguarding the world’s blood supply and aims to become the preeminent global blood products company. Headquartered in Concord, California, the company develops and supplies vital technologies and pathogen-protected blood components to blood centers, hospitals, and ultimately patients who rely on safe blood. The INTERCEPT Blood System for platelets and plasma is available globally and remains the only pathogen reduction system with both CE Mark and FDA approval for these two blood components. The INTERCEPT red blood cell system is under regulatory review in Europe, and in late-stage clinical development in the US. Also in the US, the INTERCEPT Blood System for Cryoprecipitation is approved for the production of INTERCEPT Fibrinogen Complex, a therapeutic product for the treatment and control of bleeding, including massive hemorrhage, associated with fibrinogen deficiency. For more information about Cerus, visit www.cerus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

INTERCEPT and the INTERCEPT Blood System are trademarks of Cerus Corporation.

ABOUT FRESENIUS KABI

Fresenius Kabi is a global healthcare company that specializes in lifesaving medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. Fresenius Kabi’s product portfolio comprises a comprehensive range of I.V. generic drugs, infusion therapies and clinical nutrition products as well as the devices for administering these products.

Within Transfusion Medicine and Cell Therapies Fresenius Kabi develops advanced transfusion medicine and cell therapy that help to increase the impact of donors and collectors in blood and plasma centers and expand patient treatment options.