Airspan Networks and Guident Corp. Testing Autonomous Vehicle, Smart City Use Cases at Scale Using CBRS

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Airspan Networks Inc., a subsidiary of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO), which provides ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G network solutions, and Guident Corp., are working together to provide customers with connectivity and software solutions for autonomous vehicle and smart city use cases, using CBRS spectrum.

Airspan and Guident, developer of software solutions for autonomous vehicles (AVs), ground-based delivery drones, and electric vehicles (EVs) utilizing artificial intelligence algorithms, have successfully deployed a 5G Private Networks testbed based on CBRS at Guident’s facility in Boca Raton, Florida. The testbed covers three square miles for developing, testing and validating different use cases that require a fast, reliable network with low latency. One key use case is the driving of autonomous vehicles, which requires rapid decision making (low latency) to provide enhanced safe driving operation at scale by preventing potential autonomous vehicle accidents before they happen.

The testbed features an Airspan AirSpeed system, along with Guident’s software platform connected to a Remote Monitoring and Control Center (RMCC). The combination has proven to have one of the lowest glass-to-glass latency (camera-to-monitor) measurements in the market of approximately 30 milliseconds. The innovation developed for this project has resulted in Guident filing for its eighth patent. Airspan will focus on providing and enhancing connectivity with its innovative 5G software, hardware and air interface mobility solutions. Guident is providing it’s patented, advanced teleoperation for autonomous and human-driven vehicles, to enhance customer safety and security in addition to providing a reliable, low latency connection to any advanced mobile network.

Florida was selected for the first project as Florida State law #316.85, “Autonomous vehicles operation, compliance with traffic and motor vehicle laws,” allows for the legal operation of autonomous vehicles and delivery devices anywhere in the state without a human driver, provided the vehicles are equipped with a teleoperation system.

“Airspan is a leader in providing innovative 5G Private Network solutions, and combining our software and hardware deployment expertise along with Guident’s RMCC software platform for autonomous vehicles provides a tremendous opportunity to develop these critical use cases for our customers at scale,” said Airspan Chairman and CEO Eric Stonestrom.

“We believe this effort will be a significant step towards the adoption of an Open RAN Network architecture which allows both low latency and secure connectivity for autonomous vehicle ecosystems. Airspan’s disruptive, stand alone, cloud-native open architecture is potentially transforming the way telecommunication networks are built, and is a critical infrastructure component for connected AVs. We are delighted to be working with Airspan to enhance the reliability and performance of our proprietary AV remote monitoring and control center,” said Harald Braun, Executive Chairman of Guident.

About Airspan Networks

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc. (NYSE American: MIMO) is a U.S.-based provider of groundbreaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks, and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions that provide interoperability with other vendors. As a result of innovative technology and significant R&D investments to build and expand 5G solutions, Airspan believes it is well-positioned with 5G indoor and outdoor, Open RAN, private networks for enterprise customers and industrial use applications, fixed wireless access (FWA), and CBRS solutions to help mobile network operators of all sizes deploy their networks of the future, today. With over one million cells shipped to 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries, Airspan has global scale. For more information, visit www.airspan.com.

About Guident

Guident commercializes new technology to enhance the safety, efficiency and utility of autonomous vehicles and ground-based drones using its proprietary IP & software apps for remote monitoring and control. To learn more please visit www.guident.co