Axos Advisor Services Provides Financial Advisors With Access to Customized Estate Planning Tools From Trust & Will

DENVER & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Axos Advisor Services, a hybrid custodian and financial services company with powerful, integrated custodial and banking solutions, has teamed up with Trust & Will, the leading digital estate planning platform, to deliver a convenient, cost-effective tool that allows financial advisors to provide their clients with customized estate plans. Trust & Will provides a modern approach to digital estate planning, offering legally valid documents designed by attorneys.

“Advisors can help their clients create a state-speciﬁc estate plan online in minutes,” said Mike Watson, Senior Vice President, and Head of RIA at Axos Advisor Services. “Through step-by-step questions, Trust & Will enables an advisor’s clients to create a secure estate plan to safeguard their financial plans. This tool provides advisors with a secure, simple, and affordable estate planning solution.”

Trust & Will’s documents are designed to be valid in all 50 states by attorneys with decades of estate planning experience. Trust & Will is a great ﬁt for clients with uncomplicated estates worth less than $5 million who may not need to spend thousands of dollars with an estate planning attorney to meet their needs.

“We continue to see an increased need for holistic estate planning options for those with uncomplicated estates, so we’re proud to partner with Axos Advisor Services to provide affordable and accessible solutions to as many families as possible,” said Andres Mazabel, Head of Advisor Sales at Trust & Will. “Axos financial advisors now have additional tools to provide a comprehensive estate plan to their clients, powered by Trust & Will’s digital platform.”

Offering wills, trusts, and guardianship documents, Trust & Will can help advisors develop a customized estate plan in as little as 15 minutes. Clients’ information is kept safe and secure using bank-level encryption and SOC 2 Type 1 compliance.

“Trust & Will is transforming the industry with a data-driven, design-first approach and reliable customer support,” said Watson. “We believe providing access to these estate planning tools from Trust & Will supports the advisor’s ability to deliver the holistic financial support their clients need.”

About Axos Advisor Services

At Axos Advisor Services our focus is solely on RIAs. As a hybrid custodian and ﬁnancial services company, our powerful, integrated custodial and banking solutions enable RIAs to offer a wider range of services to their clients. And advisors have access to our intuitive Liberty Platform, designed and built speciﬁcally for RIAs. Axos Advisor services is offered by Axos Clearing LLC, a licensed broker-dealer.

About Trust & Will

Trust & Will is a modern approach to digital estate planning, offering legally valid documents designed and approved by estate planning attorneys to adhere to individual state guidelines. Since 2017, more than 300,000 Trust & Will members have created an online estate plan to set up their family legacy. We make estate planning simple, affordable, and accessible by providing a secure way to set up a plan online in minutes, using bank-level encryption that protects customer data and complies with the highest security standards, including SOC2. Trust & Will is the official estate planning benefit provider for AARP members and is a proud partner of several leading financial institutions, including Northwestern Mutual and Haven Life. To learn more, visit www.trustandwill.com.

Trust & Will and Axos Advisor Services are separate and unafﬁliated companies. No information presented constitutes a recommendation by Axos Advisor Services or its afﬁliates to buy, sell, or hold any security, ﬁnancial product, or instrument discussed therein or to engage in any speciﬁc investment strategy.

For more information, please call Axos Advisor Services 866-776-0218 or visit www.axosadvisorservices.com.