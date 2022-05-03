Courted.io Announces $6M in Seed Funding for the Professional Network for Residential Real Estate and Joins NAR’s REACH Program

Courted is residential real estate’s first professional network. Courted is putting agents at the center of the community, and is building a platform with useful tools to help agents and team leads. Visit www.courted.io to learn more.

Courted is residential real estate’s first professional network. Courted is putting agents at the center of the community, and is building a platform with useful tools to help agents and team leads. Visit www.courted.io to learn more.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Courted.io, the professional network for residential real estate, announced that it raised $6M in seed funding. Human Capital led the round with participation from Lakehouse (who led Courted’s pre-seed round), REACH, and angel investors.

Analyzing all agents’ performance across the country over time, Courted learned that the agents who collaborate best with one another are most likely to grow their businesses to higher levels, faster. Furthermore, in a housing landscape with historically-high population mobility and record-low inventory, it’s critical for agents to network effectively within their local market and across the country. Courted provides agents with an efficient, automated way to connect with other agents, power cross-market referrals, find mentorship, and stay up-to-date with all-important data & trends.

Courted is already recognized as one of the most innovative real estate tech startups. Courted was recently invited to join the REACH Class of 2022, a technology scale-up program created by Second Century Ventures—the most active global fund in real estate technology. Backed by the National Association of Realtors® (“NAR”), REACH leverages the association’s more than 1.5 million members and unparalleled network of executives within real estate and adjacent industries.

“Courted understands that networking is essential to an agent’s success,” said Tyler Thompson, Managing Partner of Second Century Ventures, “this team is building a product that enables agents to collaborate more effectively, which has the potential to transform the residential real estate landscape.”

“We’ve hit significant milestones in our first year, including our launch in South Florida, mobile app deployment, and incredibly positive adoption and feedback from our members, brokerages, and ecosystem partners. We believe that agents are here to stay, and this investment in Courted and strategic alignment with the NAR & REACH demonstrate confidence in our vision to empower the agents at the center of the industry,” said Sean Soderstrom, Co-Founder & CEO, who previously built & scaled the national expansion function at Compass and co-led McKinsey’s residential real estate practice.

“We believe in Sean’s vision—and his team brings the experience needed for innovation in the real estate space. We’re excited about the mission, and can’t wait to support them on the journey ahead,” said Baris Akis, co-founder and president of Human Capital.

Courted launched in South Florida, with 20% of full-time agents in Miami-Dade county using the platform. These agents are leaders from dozens of brokerages and represent more than $9B in annual sales volume - they use Courted to connect and find growth opportunities.

With this round of funding, Courted will continue to build out the product & expand across top markets nationally. The support of strategic investors, the NAR and REACH will enable Courted to amplify its platform to agents nationwide.

For more information, visit www.courted.io.