CLIPr Adds Livestream Functionality to Video Analysis and Management Platform with Vonage as the First Partner

CLIPr’s new livestream capability works seamlessly with a customer’s hosting platform (i.e. AI-powered event success platform Grip) by ingesting any Real-Time Media Protocol (RTMP) livestream to index live or simulated live events or meetings in real-time and allows attendees to leave timestamped reactions to the video content. Once the livestream is over, indexed content is turned into searchable and shareable clips using CLIPr’s AI where viewers and participants can add more reactions, thereby increasing engagement with the content and each other. CLIPr and Vonage joint customer, Grip, an event success platform hosting virtual and hybrid events, employs the Vonage Video API to embed CLIPr’s livestream capabilities that allow their audiences to react to content - and to each other - in real time, for a more personal and interactive experience.

“Our livestream capability is critical to providing a meaningful way for users to consume, search for, and share the specific video moments that matter most to them and can serve as an engagement bridge to enriched video libraries without the need to separately record and ingest video,” said Humphrey Chen, CEO of CLIPr. “With the world relying on video now more than ever before, CLIPr combats ‘video fatigue’ and supports the shifting preference for consuming long-form video content by making it more snackable. We’re very excited that Vonage & Grip are the first to leverage CLIPr’s livestreaming capabilities.”

CLIPr’s premium analytics for the livestream and post-event playback provides valuable insights into viewership behaviors including total video engagement, total hours watched, which topics and subtopics were most popular, or least popular, and deep analysis of audience reactions and clip sharing trends, all of which can be used to inform future content decisions.

“We are excited that CLIPr is leveraging the Vonage Video API to power its innovative shared streaming solution,” said Guillaume Calot, Global Vice President of API Partners at Vonage. “CLIPr’s new interactive livestream capability is a great example of one of the limitless use cases enabled by the Vonage Communications platform and how it can be deployed for maximum impact.”

For more information on CLIPr’s VAM platform and its new livestreaming feature, visit www.CLIPr.ai.

About CLIPr

CLIPr is a Video Analysis and Management (VAM) platform using AI and machine learning to help users quickly discover key moments within video content, enabling them to search, engage, interact and share with ease. CLIPr’s machine learning algorithms analyze audio and visual cues, indexing uploaded video content into topics which users can select to create highlight reels of their most important video moments to share and engage colleagues, customers and their community. For more information, please visit www.clipr.ai.